Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil hires professionals for the production line at the factory in Itabirito

The company is hiring production operators, forklift operators, maintenance technicians and arbitrators.

Photo: Arthur Seabra

Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil, the largest bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world in terms of sales volume, is hiring production operators, forklift operators, maintenance technicians and checkers to work at the company’s plant in Itabirito (MG). They are 13 vacancieswhich are also available for People with Disabilities (PCD), and interested parties can register on the website travaconosco.vagas.com.br/femsa or request a referral letter at Sine de Itabirito (Praça Doutor Guilherme, 169 – Centro).

Among the main benefits offered by the company, in addition to a salary compatible with the market, are medical and dental care, variable compensation program, life insurance, food stamps and meal vouchers or canteen at the company (depending on the position).

for the charge of Production operator, five vacancies are offered. The hired professionals will feed the production lines with the necessary inputs, in addition to keeping them clean and organized to support the manufacturing technicians who operate the machines. It is necessary have completed high school to participate in the selection process.

The vacancies available for forklift operators are four and, to run, the candidate must have Complete high school and specific course for the role. The work consists of loading and unloading to supply the production lines.

To the maintenance technicianstwo vacancies are offered, which require Complete high school. Contractors will be responsible for ensuring the integrity and maintenance of electrical equipment, in addition to providing technical support in electrical maintenance.

Now for the function of lecturercandidates must have completed the High schoolin addition to mastery of techniques in handling equipment for IT and SAP knowledge. There are two vacancies and the contractors will control and keep the company’s stocks updated and ensure, with accuracy, all the operations carried out involving products, containers, packaging and pallets.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Brasil warns that all its job vacancies are published on the official channels: Vagas.com and the company’s social networks Facebook and Instagram (profiles with a verified sign). The company advises that, in case of receiving information related to the company, the person checks the official channels and does not click or share links that may redirect to fake websites.

Source: Communication Interface