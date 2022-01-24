cold war by Endrick and fate of Ricardo Oliveira

Another week begins with news in the ball market. In Europe, the name of Endrick, promise of Palmeiras, is already linked to major clubs on the continent.

In Brazil, veteran Ricardo Oliveira will defend a new team this season.

See the main news of the day in the ball market:

‘Cold War’ by Endrick

Barcelona, ​​Real Madrid, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool are fighting a “cold war” over Palmeiras striker Endrick. The information is from the Spanish newspaper Sport. According to the publication, the clubs want to put themselves in a privileged position when negotiating with Palmeiras to sign the young player, who is only 15 years old.

Ricardo Oliveira’s new club

The experienced striker Ricardo Oliveira, 41 years old, was announced as a new reinforcement for São Caetano for the dispute of the A2 Series of the Paulista Championship. The player’s last club was Coritiba, and his last match took place in February 2021.

Vlahovic’s Fate

Fiorentina forward Dusan Vlahovic has decided he wants to move to Juventus, according to Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport. He has been catching the attention of other clubs in European football. The Florence team expects to receive 70 million euros for the player.