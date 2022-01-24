Corinthians debuts in the Campeonato Paulista and doubles in the NBB; see agenda

After two weeks of pre-season, Corinthians ends this Monday the preparation for the debut in the Paulista Championship. Timão faces Ferroviária, this Tuesday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena. This will not be the club’s only commitment this week.

Sylvinho’s squad will also take the field on Sunday at 6:30 pm. Timão faces Santo André, away from home, for the second round of the Paulista Championship.

The week is double round also in basketball. On Tuesday, the team enters the court to face Mogi Basquete by the NBB. Timão will have three consecutive games at home to try to recover in the championship after an unfavorable first round.

The streak of alvinegro basketball continues on Friday. Timão faces Pato Basquete, at 8 pm, also at the Wlamir Marque Gym, in Parque São Jorge.

Check out the schedule of Corinthians this week

Monday, 01/24

Tuesday, 01/25

Wednesday, 01/26

  • Professional cast schedule not confirmed

Thursday, 01/27

  • Professional cast schedule not confirmed

Friday, 01/28

Saturday, 01/29

  • Professional cast schedule not confirmed

Sunday, 01/30

See more at: Corinthians, Campeonato Paulista and Basketball schedule.

