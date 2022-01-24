Corinthians starts opening week with doubts about the lineup and waiting for reinforcements

After more than a month away from the pitch, Corinthians finally returns to the field this Tuesday. In a game valid for the first round of Paulistão, Sylvinho’s team faces Ferroviária with doubts in the lineup and waiting for more reinforcements.

Escalation

In a press conference held last Friday, Sylvinho had guaranteed only two names in his starting lineup: Cantillo and Gustavo Mantuan. The squad, however, will not be able to count on the Colombian who, at the last minute, was summoned to defend his selection.

For the vacancy of shirt 24, the coach of Corinthians has three options that play in the same position: Gabriel, Xavier and Du Queiroz. Shirt 37, at the moment, is the strongest name to guarantee the position at the beginning of the year. Even training in the reserves, he scored goals in the team’s training games.

As for the other options, there are two opposite situations: Xavier, in addition to the volante, has been training as a defender, while shirt 5, who trained among the holders throughout the pre-season, interests other clubs and may leave Corinthians.

For the attack spot, Gustavo Mantuan should really be the starter. In addition to a good performance in training, the striker saw Jô, his competitor for the spot, miss the first days of pre-season.

Therefore, a probable lineup for the duel against Ferroviária has: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Du Queiroz (Gabriel), Giuliano (Paulinho), Renato Augusto; Willian, Róger Guedes and Gustavo Mantuan.

Hiring

The Corinthians squad is not yet closed. The Parque São Jorge club’s football board is still running, even if not in a hurry, to hire a new striker for Sylvinho.

Last week, Duilio Monteiro Alves denied the arrivals of Diego Costa and Arthur Cabral. The Spanish-Brazilian was free on the market, but his request was too high for the club, while the Swiss-based Basel player was ruled out due to his purchase price, stipulated at 15 million euros.

So far, Corinthians has agreed with Paulinho, Bruno Melo and Robson Bambu for the 2022 season. Sylvinho liked the signings, but said that his squad is 90% closed and is still looking for a number 9.

On the other hand, Corinthians is close to announcing a new goalkeeper. This is Ivan, a Ponte Preta player, who has already passed the exams and should sign the contract with Timão this week.

See more at: Sylvinho, Corinthians x Ferroviária, Campeonato Paulista and Mercado da bola.