Corinthians striker threatens ex-girlfriend of aggression on social media

Striker Rodrigo Varanda, one of the main highlights of Corinthians during Copinha 2022, was involved in yet another controversy. The player’s ex-girlfriend, Amanda Romano, published prints conversations with the athlete in which she is cursed and threatened.

In the messages shared by Amanda, with whom Rodrigo Varanda has a son who is less than one year old, it is possible to read curses uttered by the player. “Hope one day I don’t see you because if I see you, you’re going to get a dick, you p***”, wrote the player – see publications below.

The Corinthians fan even published a kind of defense on his Instagram profile, through the platform stories, but then deleted it. In the text, Varanda said that his ex-girlfriend left scars on his body, having even received stab wounds from Amanda.

The Meu Timão report sought both the player’s advice and that of the club, but no one has commented on the case so far.

This is not the first time that Rodrigo Varanda has been involved in controversies outside the field. In April 2021, when he was part of the club’s main squad, Varanda appeared without a mask in a crowd inside a court in the East Zone of the capital. The situation came just weeks after striker Jô and former midfielder Otero appeared at a resort amid an outbreak of the disease within the club.

Another episode took place in August of the same year. On that occasion, in negotiations with Red Bull Bragantino, Varanda opened a live on his Instagram and when he received a charge from a fan, he ended up cursing the individual.

Rodrigo Varanda has a contract with Corinthians until January 2024. As determined by My Helm last Sunday, the player aroused interest and received a survey from a Russian club.

Still 19 years old, Rodrigo Varanda has ten games as a Corinthians professional. The striker scored a goal with the alvinegra shirt – in a classic against Palmeiras, in early 2021.

See Amanda and Rodrigo Varanda’s publications

Playback/Instagram Stories

Playback/Instagram Stories

Playback/Instagram Stories

