Corinthians Under-15 coach praises collective achievement in the Copa Votorantim title

Corinthians was three-time champion of the Votorantim Cup this Sunday. After the victory over Santos at Estádio Municipal Doménio Paolo Metidieri, coach Carlos Pimenta took the opportunity to praise his group, emphasizing that the conquest belonged to all.

“We joke. We use a phrase that, forming winning, is much better, right? This group is to be congratulated. of a tournament. The credit belongs to them, the club, the football and futsal department, because some of these boys have been at the club since they were seven or eight years old”, recalled the youth coach.

Afterwards, Carlos continued highlighting the importance of each one. He even mentioned the futsal team. It is worth remembering that the coach has already been ahead of the basic categories of the modality. Thus, he has experience both on the field and on the court.

“So the victory is not for Carlinhos, it’s not for the 2007 group, it’s a victory for the club. It’s for all the coaches, from futsal, from the field, who have gone through this whole journey. In terms of winning, it’s always very good and they need to understand that, from the under-15 onwards, a competitive career begins. In the career they want to follow, it is very important to be good, technical, intelligent and, above all, competitive”, added the captain.

Pimenta also commented on the feelings of apprehension surrounding a championship final. However, he spoke about the importance of being prepared to deal with adverse feelings. He even made it clear that he talks to the cast about it.

“In the lecture, we said that anxiety and nervousness are part of it. Who is not nervous, is not prepared. We have to control that nervousness and, when we enter the field, play. I told them that they need to get used to this type big game, with fans, for and against, so it’s very important. This type of tournament, with fans, is a very valid experience for them”, he concluded.

See more at: Base do Corinthians and Titles of Corinthians.