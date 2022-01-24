Covax System opens a new front with the intention of ending the pandemic | world and science

Covax System raised an additional $2.4 billion for Covid-19 vaccineAFP
Published 01/23/2022 12:42
Covax is a mechanism created, before vaccines were available, by the World Health Organization (WHO), the Gavi Alliance, Unicef and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI). Its objective is to ensure the equitable distribution of vaccines.
In mid-January, the engine delivered its billionth dose, an achievement and a disappointment, as the number is much lower than initially expected. “In 2022, we can help stop Covid by adapting the way we work, ensuring doses are used quickly, safely injected and respond to country preferences and coverage goals,” said Seth Berkley, director of the Gavi Alliance, in a statement. request for donations on January 19.
New strategy
So it had to depend on donations from rich countries. But this also brought problems, because doses were too close to their expiration date and deliveries were too small or too irregular for campaigns to be effective.
Another billions of dollars will go towards helping poor countries prepare and distribute vaccines to prevent waste. And another $545 million to cover expenses like transportation, syringes and insurance. “What we don’t have today are the resources to help countries adapt to the new levels of challenge that Covid-19 will create in 2022,” Berkley said, referring to the arrival of new vaccines tailored to variants as they emerge.
ambitious goal
But the WHO’s target is that 70% of the population of each country will be vaccinated by July 2022. An ambitious horizon, considering that 85% of the population of Africa has not yet received a dose of the antiviral serum. At the current rate, 109 countries will miss the target, according to the WHO.
Seth Berkley expects the next billion doses to be delivered in four to five months rather than a year like the first ones.
Richard Hatchett, director of CEPI, points out that the objective is also to help needy countries organize mass vaccination campaigns. “The last step [entre a entrega e a injeção] will be the main challenge for 2022,” he said at a World Economic Forum (WEF) colloquium. Up to 25 countries are expected to need help in this area.
In just over a year, a total of 9.8 billion doses were injected. In poor countries, 82% of them were managed thanks to the Covax system.