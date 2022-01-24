Covid-19 cases rise in New Zealand, prime minister cancels wedding

Jacinda Ardern informed that she is ‘no different’ from other citizens and will comply with the new government restrictions

Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister of New Zealand, said he will cancel his wedding ceremony after the country decided to impose new restrictions against Covid-19. Starting at midnight this Sunday, the country will tighten the rules for the use of masks and limit the number of people in meetings. According to Reuters, bars, restaurants and events such as weddings will only be able to gather 100 people. The measures were adopted after nine cases of Omicron variant they were discovered in a family that traveled from the North Islands to the South. “My marriage is not going to happen,” said Jacinda. “I am no different, dare I say it, than thousands of other New Zealanders who have had far more devastating impacts (in pandemic)”, he added. New Zealand is one of the countries that best fought the pandemic. In all, 94% of the population over 12 years old is fully vaccinated. There have been 52 deaths and 15,552 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.