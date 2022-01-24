Covid-19: deaths of unvaccinated people give ‘frustration and sadness’, says director of a reference hospital in RJ

  • Giulia Granchi
  • From BBC News Brazil in Sao Paulo

Roberto Rangel, medical director at Hospital Municipal Ronaldo Gazolla, in Rio

Credit, Disclosure

photo caption,

Roberto Rangel, medical director at Hospital Municipal Ronaldo Gazolla in Rio, says he did not expect to see so many cases now.

Only 12.3% of the inhabitants of Rio de Janeiro have not yet taken any dose of the vaccine against covid-19, according to the Municipal Health Department – and part of this group are children who are still waiting for their turn to be immunized. But among those hospitalized for the disease in public hospitals in the city, the reality is different.

According to the secretariat, about 90% did not complete the vaccination schedule, and approximately 38% did not take any dose.

Roberto Rangel, medical director of Hospital Municipal Ronaldo Gazolla, located in the neighborhood of Acari, in the North Zone, says he was already expecting new cases after the holidays, but not that the number was so high.

“The current moment ends up arousing a mixture of frustration and sadness for seeing lives being lost and patients in serious condition who might not be in this situation if they had accepted the vaccination. It is distressing for us who have been treating the disease for so many months.”

