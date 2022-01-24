Covid-19 pandemic kills again in Acre with three deaths recorded this Sunday | ac24horas.com

The Civil Police in Xapuri is investigating a confusion that occurred in a bar located in the central region of the city, in the early hours of this Sunday (23), which ended with one of the regulars being injured with a bottleneck in the midst of a fight that involved several people. .

The person injured in the riot is Danilo Leandro Menezes, known in the city by the nickname of Pavio. He was admitted to Epaminondas Jácome hospital with a perforation in his abdomen, but his health was good, according to information provided by his family.

Two involved in the fight, identified as João Paulo da Silva Tavares and Arleudo, who according to the information gathered by ac24horas are son-in-law and father-in-law, were taken by a military police garrison to the Xapuri police station as suspects in the aggression against the victim of the wound. the bottle.

Under the guidance of police chief Gustavo Neves, head of the city, a team coordinated by investigator Eurico Feitosa made inquiries at the scene in order to obtain probative material and raise witnesses to the facts. According to the civil police officer, there were many broken bottles in the environment.

From what has been preliminarily ascertained, Danilo Leandro and João Paulo started the fight inside the bar. Arleudo, João Paulo’s father-in-law, was not there at the time, but he was warned by someone of the confusion and that his daughter, who was with her boyfriend, had been assaulted by Danilo Leandro.

Upon arriving at the scene of the confusion, while the two involved in the fight were fighting and the security of the establishment tried to separate them, Arleudo would have struck the victim with the bottleneck. Interrogated at the police station, he confessed to being responsible for the coup in Danilo Leandro.

Some videos circulating on the internet show the confusion inside the bar, but it is not possible to observe the moment when Danilo Leandro is injured. Until the closing of this publication, the two suspects remained at the police station while the delegate continued working on the case.

The involved João Paulo da Silva Tavares, 25, was sentenced last June to seven months in prison for the crime of bodily harm to an ex-girlfriend, singer Elicaliane Soares, who committed suicide in December 2020 in the apartment in who lived in Xapuri.

It is important to note that this conviction has nothing to do with the singer’s death, but with a domestic violence lawsuit she denounced in October 2020, about two months before she died. Regarding Caliane’s death, the Civil Police concluded that she took her own life.

Despite this conviction, João Paulo does not have mobility restrictions, which means that by going to the bar he was not violating any judicial measure. According to attorney Mathaus Novais, who represents him in the process, he has not yet been summoned to begin serving his sentence.