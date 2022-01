Covid: Vila Velha and Serra will have to close bars and restaurants early

In addition to these, three other municipalities in Espírito Santo showed a worsening and were at moderate risk: Sooretama, Mantenópolis and Alto Rio Novo – all in the northern region of the state. The new classification will be valid until Sunday, January 30th.

There are no counties at high risk. The remaining 73 cities are classified as green (low risk). In them, there is no time restriction for the operation of commercial establishments.

Despite this, establishments still need to comply with a series of measures, such as the use of masks by workers and customers, reinforcement of hygiene and distancing.

Industries are considered essential and have free opening hours.

Beauty salons, as well as other services, have free opening hours.

