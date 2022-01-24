CPF in the note increases the Serasa score: myth or truth?

Has anyone ever asked you something about putting your CPF on the invoice or tax coupon when you are making a purchase? There is a myth about this issue, as many people believe that the measure can increase the Serasa score, that is, the score. But, in fact, the credit protection agencies do not use this procedure in the factors that establish the score.
Read also: New Caixa card waives SPC/Serasa consultation; See how to apply
However, some activities can considerably increase the chances of increasing the consumer’s credit score.
Learn more Serasa score
The Serasa score is a score that can range from 0 to 1000. The objective is to assess the credit risk that the person presents. Points are determined through the credit protection agency, which considers the following factors: history of debts, active debts in the person’s name, monthly bill payments on time, among others.
Check the score classification between “Low” and “Very Good”:
|Punctuation
|Score Rating
|From 0 to 300
|Low
|From 301 to 500
|Regular
|From 501 to 700
|Good
|From 701 to 1000
|Very good
A good score on the score makes it easier to take out loans, credit cards and financing. Here are some tips to improve your score:
- Pay your monthly debts such as electricity, water, rent and internet bills on time.
- Consult the offers available at Serasa Limpa Nome and keep your name clean.
- Have accounts registered in your name and always pay them on time so that you are seen as a good payer.
- Do not buy everything in cash, making purchases on installments increases the monitoring of Organs responsible bodies, in relation to their behavior with debts.