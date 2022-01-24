Cris Arcangeli and Álvaro Garnero: from couple to opponents in Justice – Famous

Álvaro Garnero and Cristiana Arcangeli (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Álvaro Garnero and Cristiana Arcangeli had a love story that lasted about five years and ended in a traumatic way, ending up in court. Chris, former participant of the



Shark Tank Brazil



, accuses her ex-boyfriend of embezzlement.

The column by Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, had exclusive access to the lawsuit filed by the businesswoman against Garnero. In all, there are more than 1,500 pages where Cristiana reports that she suffered hundreds of thousands of reais in losses.

The two started dating in 2010 and, between a few crises, were a couple until 2015. The relationship remained friendly until 2017, when the businessman asked his ex to invest in cryptocurrencies, virtual assets that can be converted into real values. In this case, Álvaro suggested that Cris make a contribution in bitcoins, the most famous among cryptocurrencies. According to Leo Dias’ column,



a bitcoin was worth $1,290 at the time



.

Cris was convinced that the transaction would be profitable and



invested 300 thousand dollars



, which were passed on to Álvaro. According to the agreement signed between the two, it would be up to him to transform the values ​​into bitcoins and invest in a specific company, called Híbridos. However, according to the lawsuit, Cristiana Arcangeli went months without news about her investment and received deposits that



did not reach a total of 100 thousand dollars added



.

This company, Híbridos, is commanded by Hélio Caxias Ribeiro Filho and Thalia Alves Andrade Ribeiro. The company was already being investigated for embezzlement in another action and, according to the lawsuit, Álvaro was aware of this.

According to the investigation, on the computer used by Hélio Caxias, there is a list of Híbridos clients and the name of Cristiana is not included in this list. This raised suspicion that Álvaro may not have invested his ex-girlfriend’s money. There is evidence attached to the lawsuit that the businessman and former TV presenter



(



50 for 1



, from Record TV)



was part of Hybrid.

Híbridos is the subject of dozens of other lawsuits and, according to the records, Hélio would have disappeared for a while, in order to throw off creditors. According to the columnist for Metrópoles, if the 300 thousand dollars from the ex-Shark Tant had been used to invest in bitcoins, they would have been converted into almost 30 million reais, in all.