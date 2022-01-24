Crisis takes bargaining power from workers at the time of admission – News

The recovery of jobs has been increasingly concentrated in occupations with lower incomes, also in formal employment. For six consecutive months, the real average salary – discounting inflation – for admission to the new Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed) has been falling, as has the real average income measured by the Pnad, which also includes informality, points out the economist. from LCA Consultores, Bruno Imaizumi.

At the same time, since the beginning of the pandemic, the Pnad figures compiled by the economist indicate a reduction of 8% in the number of employed people with incomes above two minimum wages.

He highlights that the job market had barely recovered 100% from the severe crisis of 2015 and 2016 when the second crisis caused by the pandemic arrived. Rodolpho Tobler, economist at the Brazilian Institute of Economics (Ibre) at Fundação Getúlio Vargas (FGV) agrees and recalls that, when the pandemic began, the Brazilian job market was fragile and the recovery of jobs took place through informality.

In addition, there were already structural problems to fill more qualified vacancies, which were aggravated by the greater demand for technology-oriented professionals, which intensified with social isolation.

Quality of vacancies

Imaizumi observes that the low remuneration and quality of the jobs that are being generated is linked to the inability of the average Brazilian to enter a post that requires more skills. “The movement of companies to intensify the use of capital and technology and use less labor was already happening before the pandemic.” And this had already led many workers to seek employment in informality. With the pandemic, the picture got worse.

The big question in the job market today is not only to look at the recovery in the number of jobs, which is actually happening, but also at the quality of employment, which has worsened, says Tobler, from FGV.

He observes that a negative combination of factors leads people to accept lower remuneration. There is a large contingent outside the market, discouragement is high, high inflation consumes a large part of income and the bargaining power of workers to obtain readjustments is decreasing.

Last year, 47.7% of salary negotiations were below inflation, according to a study by Dieese, based on data entered in the Mediator of the Ministry of Labor. It was the worst result since 2018.

Lowering the cost of living is the result of a combination of high inflation and recession – when unemployment is very high, unions have no bargaining power in negotiations, observe economists specializing in employment. It’s the worst case scenario for workers.

This situation makes, for example, Roseni Camargo de Abreu, 48, be willing to work for a minimum wage – since finishing her Nutrition course in 2020, she has not been able to find a job in the area. Currently, Roseni works as a day laborer and earns R$600 per month. “I need to eat,” he argues. The nutritionist went to study after raising the children in the expectation that she would earn a little more. “But in this country there is no opportunity. It is very sad”, he says.

To break this vicious circle of high unemployment and precarious work, economists say that the way out is for the country to return to growing 2.5% per year in a sustainable manner for a long period.

