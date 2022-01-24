Cryptos Today: Bitcoin Drops 19%, Worst Week in Eight Months Ethereum loses $2,400 and liquidations reach $1.5 billion

Bitcoin (BTC) is down about 19% in the past seven days, posting its worst week since May 2021, when it collapsed as China’s crackdown on miners and Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s tweets against the cryptocurrency’s environmental damage. .

On Sunday, Bitcoin outlined a stabilization around US$ 35 thousand, but this Monday (24) it loses strength again and trades below that level. According to CoinGlass, in the last three days, there have been over $1.5 billion in liquidations (loss of leveraged traders).

The movement continues to be driven by the trend of capital flight to assets considered safer, amid fears that central banks should begin to increase the pace of interest rate recovery, increasing the attractiveness of government bonds.

Last Friday, Levante’s team of analysts had already pointed out that part of this drop refers to the dismantling of speculative positions. “This market deleveraging occurred after investors around the world recalculated the probabilities of the Fed raising interest rates in 2022,” they explain.

“In addition to tightening liquidity, the measures are intended to lower inflation. And for some time now, cryptocurrencies have been functioning as a hedging strategy against inflation. With less need to hedge, positions are dismantled”, says Levante.

Since last week, the market’s view has grown that the Federal Reserve will be quicker to tighten monetary conditions, raising interest rates in the United States five times over the course of 2022, starting the process as early as March, marking the first increase in more of three years, in addition to the projection that they will reduce the institution’s balance sheet shortly thereafter.

Ethereum (ETH) also threatened to break even over the weekend, but drops even stronger on Monday below $2,400. On Sunday, Joe DiPasquale, CEO of cryptocurrency fund BitBull Capital, told CoinDesk that the market was expecting Asian exchanges to signal this early week and that if stocks rise again, cryptos could gain traction.

However, what is seen in the market in this session is a continuity of losses, with the Hang Seng index down by more than 1%, while the Nikkei, from Japan, is close to stability.

Among the altcoins, none of the 100 largest in market value recorded a rise this week, while several protocols show double-digit losses, see below.

Check out the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7:10 am:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 34,584.65 -3.70% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 2,337.17 -7.72% Binance Coin (BNB) US$ 353.42 -8.63% Cardano (ADA) $1.02 -12.00% XRP (XRP) US$ 0.5854 -6.48%

Cryptocurrencies with the biggest drops in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Change in the last 24 hours Near Protocol (NEAR) $9.93 -18.88% Solana (SOL) US$ 84.59 -18.57% moonbeam ([ativo=GLMR]) $6.96 -18.81% Harmony (ONE) US$ 0.1791 -15.56% ThorChain (RUNE) $3.50 -16.41%

Check out how cryptocurrency ETFs closed on the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation Hashdex NCI (HASH11) BRL 37.98 -11.36% Hashdex BTCN (BITH11) BRL 50.01 -9.92% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 44.20 -14.50% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 13.18 -10.15% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 10.87 -14.27%

See the main crypto market news for this Monday (24):

El Salvador buys more bitcoins

U.S. to Publish Crypto Executive Order in February

Fantom becomes third largest DeFi related

Central Bank of Korea completes first phase of CBDC The Central Bank of South Korea ended the first phase of a central bank digital currency (CBDC) project in December 2021, according to a report published on Monday. This phase tested the basic functions of a CBDC, including manufacturing, issuance and distribution in a simulation environment, says the document, which further pointed out that the asset “functions normally” under test conditions. Based on the results of the first phase, the report says the South Korean central bank plans to explore implementing other functions, such as offline payments and adding personal information protection enhancement technologies. The authority, however, claims that more experiments are needed to confirm the effectiveness of CBDC in a real-world setting. CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING Upon completion of the second phase in June, the bank plans to carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the project and continue usability experiments in cooperation with financial institutions. El Salvador buys more bitcoins

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele reported Friday night that the government had purchased 410 more bitcoins amid the cryptocurrency’s slump. The amount corresponds to US$15 million.

“No, I was wrong, I didn’t lose [a queda]. El Salvador just bought 410 bitcoins for just $15 million. Some people are selling it too cheap,” Bukele wrote on his Twitter. As a result, El Salvador now holds 1,801 bitcoins in reserves, equivalent to R$359 million.

U.S. to Publish Crypto Executive Order in February

The White House is preparing an executive order to be published in early February that will guide the government’s cryptocurrency strategy and ask federal agencies to determine its risks and opportunities, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing unnamed sources.

The directive would put the White House in a central role in overseeing efforts to set policy and regulate digital assets, the news agency said.

Fantom becomes third largest DeFi

Fantom (FTM) overtook Binance Smart Chain (BSC) over the weekend to become the third-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem by total amount locked, according to data from analytics tool DeFiLlama.

As of Monday morning, more than $12.2 billion worth of FTM and other tokens are locked in 129 protocols aimed at Fantom users. That’s just over $94 million blocked per project on average, which is up 52% ​​from last week and up over 170% from last month.

The Multichain cross-chain protocol is the largest by value locked in Fantom, with more than $6.97 billion in assets in its smart contracts. In second place is 0xDAO with over $3.91 billion, while decentralized exchange SpookySwap is in third place with just over $1 billion in locked-in value.

