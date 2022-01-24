DAF CF arrives to place Dutch among semi-heavy trucks

The Dutch brand DAF — that of the CVT and Volvo compact cars — launches a new truck in Brazil, the CF, a model already well known in Europe.

The proposal is to enter the semi-heavy segment and thus expand its sales in Brazil.

For the Brazilian market, the DAF CF brings a new engine, the American Paccar GR-7, which has 6.7 liters and six cylinders in line, being made by Cummins, but with technology from the American manufacturer.

The engine arrives on board the CF in two configurations, the first with 280 horsepower and 97.0 kgfm and the second with 300 horsepower and 112.2 kgfm.

With a 224 horsepower engine brake, the engine also has a 12-speed ZF AS-Tronic transmission, which makes the DAF CF more efficient at low revs.

For your application, the DAF CF has a Méritor MS-155 20T differential, with ratios of 3.73:1 or 4.10:1. The semi-heavy truck made in Ponta Grossa-PR, has a third axle in the 6×2 version.

In this case, it is a Suspensys auxiliary axle with air suspension. In the 8×2 configuration, the CF has a directional auxiliary axle at the front, the DAF 133N.

With PBT (total gross weight) of 23 tonnes in the 6×2 version and 29 tonnes in the 8×2, the DAF CF has three cabin models: Day, Sleeper and Space.

Day is the cab for short-haul operations. Sleeper, on the other hand, allows you to stay overnight on medium-term trips and Space is for long journeys.

The latter is 2.10 m long and has an internal height of 2.23 m, more than enough for a driver to stand inside.

In the driver’s seat, the seat has pneumatic damping and adjustable even in the lumbar spine. There is also interior lighting on three levels and blackout drapes.

The DAF CF also has the Driver Performance Assistant, an on-board computer that assists the driver while driving, aiming at better performance in fuel consumption.