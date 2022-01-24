DAF CF arrives to place Dutch among semi-heavy trucks

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on DAF CF arrives to place Dutch among semi-heavy trucks 3 Views

DAF CF arrives to place Dutch among semi-heavy trucks

The Dutch brand DAF — that of the CVT and Volvo compact cars — launches a new truck in Brazil, the CF, a model already well known in Europe.

The proposal is to enter the semi-heavy segment and thus expand its sales in Brazil.

For the Brazilian market, the DAF CF brings a new engine, the American Paccar GR-7, which has 6.7 liters and six cylinders in line, being made by Cummins, but with technology from the American manufacturer.

DAF CF arrives to place Dutch among semi-heavy trucks

The engine arrives on board the CF in two configurations, the first with 280 horsepower and 97.0 kgfm and the second with 300 horsepower and 112.2 kgfm.

With a 224 horsepower engine brake, the engine also has a 12-speed ZF AS-Tronic transmission, which makes the DAF CF more efficient at low revs.

For your application, the DAF CF has a Méritor MS-155 20T differential, with ratios of 3.73:1 or 4.10:1. The semi-heavy truck made in Ponta Grossa-PR, has a third axle in the 6×2 version.

DAF CF arrives to place Dutch among semi-heavy trucks

In this case, it is a Suspensys auxiliary axle with air suspension. In the 8×2 configuration, the CF has a directional auxiliary axle at the front, the DAF 133N.

With PBT (total gross weight) of 23 tonnes in the 6×2 version and 29 tonnes in the 8×2, the DAF CF has three cabin models: Day, Sleeper and Space.

Day is the cab for short-haul operations. Sleeper, on the other hand, allows you to stay overnight on medium-term trips and Space is for long journeys.

DAF CF arrives to place Dutch among semi-heavy trucks

The latter is 2.10 m long and has an internal height of 2.23 m, more than enough for a driver to stand inside.

In the driver’s seat, the seat has pneumatic damping and adjustable even in the lumbar spine. There is also interior lighting on three levels and blackout drapes.

The DAF CF also has the Driver Performance Assistant, an on-board computer that assists the driver while driving, aiming at better performance in fuel consumption.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Warren Buffett is about to beat the return of the technology company fund that shone in the crisis

Like the tortoise in Aesop’s well-known fable, the billionaire Warren Buffett managed to slowly catch …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved