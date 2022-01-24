Dates and order of samba school parades in SP

The Independent League of Samba Schools of São Paulo today defined the order of the parades in the Carnival of the capital of São Paulo, which this year will take place on the Tiradentes holiday.
The samba school parades will take place on the 16th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 30th of April, at the Anhembi sambadrome. Check the order that the samba schools should follow.
São Paulo Carnival starts on Saturday, April 16, with the parades of the Acesso II group, starting at 8 pm. On April 21, Thursday and holiday in Tiradentes, the samba schools of the Acesso group parade at 8pm.
On the 22nd and 23rd of April, Friday and Saturday, the 14 associations of the Special group pass through the Anhembi sambadrome, maintaining the tradition of more than 20 years. The season ends on April 30th, with the Champions Parade.
April 16, Saturday
ACCESS GROUP II
8pm – Marquise’s Earring
20:50 – Shirt 12
21:40 – Uirapuru da Mooca
22:30 – First City Leader
23:20 – United of Santa Barbara
0:10 am – Youth crowd
1h – Nenê de Vila Matilde
1h50 – United from Peruche
2h40 – Emperor of Ipiranga
3:30 am – Friendship East Zone
4h20 – Albertine Tradition
5:10 am – Don Bosco of Itaquera
April 21, Thursday
ACCESS GROUP
8pm – Morro da Casa Verde
9pm – Green and White Shirt
10pm – United Mocidade da Mooca
11pm – Independent Tricolor
00h – Star of the Third Millennium
1h – X-9 Paulistana
2am – Leandro de Itaquera
3am – Black Pearl
April 22, Friday
SPECIAL GROUP
11:15 pm – Tucuruvi Academics
00:20 – Colorado do Brás
01:25 am – Green Spot
2:30 am – Tone Major
03:35 am – United of Vila Maria
04:40 – Acadêmicos do Tatuapé
5:45 am – Real Dragons
April 23, Saturday
SPECIAL GROUP
22:30 – Go-Go
23:35 – Gaviões da Fiel
0:40 am – Joyful Youth
1h45 – Golden Eagle
2h50 – Baroque Zona Sul
3:55 am – Golden Roses
5h00 – Empire of Casa Verde
April 30, Saturday
PARADE OF CHAMPIONS