Dates and order of samba school parades in SP

The Independent League of Samba Schools of São Paulo today defined the order of the parades in the Carnival of the capital of São Paulo, which this year will take place on the Tiradentes holiday.

The samba school parades will take place on the 16th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd and 30th of April, at the Anhembi sambadrome. Check the order that the samba schools should follow.

São Paulo Carnival starts on Saturday, April 16, with the parades of the Acesso II group, starting at 8 pm. On April 21, Thursday and holiday in Tiradentes, the samba schools of the Acesso group parade at 8pm.

On the 22nd and 23rd of April, Friday and Saturday, the 14 associations of the Special group pass through the Anhembi sambadrome, maintaining the tradition of more than 20 years. The season ends on April 30th, with the Champions Parade.

April 16, Saturday

ACCESS GROUP II

8pm – Marquise’s Earring

20:50 – Shirt 12

21:40 – Uirapuru da Mooca

22:30 – First City Leader

23:20 – United of Santa Barbara

0:10 am – Youth crowd

1h – Nenê de Vila Matilde

1h50 – United from Peruche

2h40 – Emperor of Ipiranga

3:30 am – Friendship East Zone

4h20 – Albertine Tradition

5:10 am – Don Bosco of Itaquera

April 21, Thursday

ACCESS GROUP

8pm – Morro da Casa Verde

9pm – Green and White Shirt

10pm – United Mocidade da Mooca

11pm – Independent Tricolor

00h – Star of the Third Millennium

1h – X-9 Paulistana

2am – Leandro de Itaquera

3am – Black Pearl

April 22, Friday

SPECIAL GROUP

11:15 pm – Tucuruvi Academics

00:20 – Colorado do Brás

01:25 am – Green Spot

2:30 am – Tone Major

03:35 am – United of Vila Maria

04:40 – Acadêmicos do Tatuapé

5:45 am – Real Dragons

April 23, Saturday

SPECIAL GROUP

22:30 – Go-Go

23:35 – Gaviões da Fiel

0:40 am – Joyful Youth

1h45 – Golden Eagle

2h50 – Baroque Zona Sul

3:55 am – Golden Roses

5h00 – Empire of Casa Verde

April 30, Saturday

PARADE OF CHAMPIONS