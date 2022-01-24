Daughters of Silvio Santos are surprised by Tiago’s ‘strip’

BBB 22 is yielding many surprises for the Abravanel family. Yesterday, Patricia and her sister Rebeca appeared in a fun photo watching the program while Tiago, nephew of the two presenters, enjoyed the DJ Alok show, which marked the first party of the reality show.

In the photo, published in the Instagram stories of the leader of “Vem Pra Cá”, the two sisters appear with their mouths open and a look of shock. “Me and Rebeca watching Tiago stripping at BBB”, she wrote in the caption of the image accompanied by laughing emojis.

The announcement of Tiago’s presence in the reality show was a surprise for the Abravanel family. Patricia, who stated that she had never watched the program before, said that, this time, she would not miss it for anything. “I can’t believe it! How brave! I’ve never watched a BBB. Now I’m going to have to watch it! I don’t even know what day goes by! How brave! Imagine the butterflies in your belly. My God! May he surprise us and conquer us even more with his charisma, cheerful and sensitive personality,” she posted on Instagram.

Tiago is the son of Cíntia Abravanel, the first daughter of Silvio Santos. He is married to Fernando Poli, a TV producer, with whom he has been in a relationship for almost seven years. The actor’s love life became public in 2019, when Larissa Manoela shared a photo of the two with the caption: “The most beautiful couple”.