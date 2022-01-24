Death Route: Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have already lost more than 70% of the price

Brutal day in the cryptocurrency market, which has lost around 13% of its market cap in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. While Dogecoin (DOGE), the highly volatile meme coin, has seen a smaller daily drop, it is now at its lowest point considering the past nine months.

Dogecoin is down almost 9% in the last 24 hours. At press time, the coin is trading just above $0.13 but has briefly dipped below the $0.13 mark this afternoon. In the last seven days, the cryptocurrency has faced an 18% drop.

With today’s market performance, Dogecoin hits its lowest point since mid-April 2021, when the meme coin, which has been on the market for years, was in the midst of a social media wave that elevated it to the value of around $0.07 and then to $0.40 in a matter of days.

The altcoin had a great appreciation at the beginning of 2021. It started the year with a price of less than US$ 0.01 and then started gaining price in January, at the end of the month, taking advantage of the frenzy of other memes cryptocurrencies. The coin then hit $0.08 in early February, before the price started to fall.

However, the price of DOGE multiplied several times, specifically in April and May, reaching an all-time high that hit above $0.73 on May 8. This peak, however, did not hold.

As the broader cryptocurrency market went into freefall at the start of the year, DOGE swung strongly pointing up but never came close to regaining its top. According to CoinGecko, the altcoin has been above $0.30 since early September but 81% lower since hitting its all-time high.

DOGE was created as a joke in 2013 and went on to gain investor attention only in 2021 as millions of new players emerged in the community. The crypto meme has gained prominent fans like Mark Cuban and Elon Musk.

The Tesla owner was more active and helped DOGE’s market growth with his many tweets and also boosted Robinhood’s cryptocurrency business, although the company warned of the risk of relying on such a volatile currency.

Whether Dogecoin can regain its momentum in early 2021 and reach the legendary $1.00 milestone, which is the community goal, remains to be seen. With today’s slump far from its historic peak, the moment of uncertainty only hints at what has been happening in recent months, namely a gradual decline.

Dogecoin Rival, Shiba Inu Falling

As for Shiba Inu (SHIB), the meme cryptocurrency created on the Ethereum network that emerged as DOGE’s main rival last year — and even briefly surpassed Dogecoin in market cap — is down 16%.

At press time, each SHIB is worth $0.00002, the lowest price in the last three months, according to data from CoinGecko. Relative to its all-time high of $0.00008 at the end of October, the cryptocurrency is now down 74%.

*Translated and edited by Wagner Riggs with permission from Decrypt.co.