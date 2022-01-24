Defend Chernobyl during an invasion? Why bother, ask some Ukrainians – International

CHERNOBYL, UKRAINE — Ukrainian soldiers, Kalashnikov rifles slung over their shoulders, patrolled through a silent, snowy forest, passing houses abandoned so long ago that vines swirled through broken windows.

The fields are at rest, the cities deserted and the entire Chernobyl in the north of Ukraine it’s still so radioactive that it seems like the last place on Earth anyone would want to conquer.

But while most of the attention surrounding a potential invasion of Russia is focused on troop buildup and daily hostilities in the east, Russia’s shortest route to Ukraine’s capital Kiev is from the north. And it passes through the isolated zone around the Chernobyl power plant, where a reactor explosion in 1986 caused the worst nuclear disaster in history.

In one of the war’s incongruities, this makes Chernobyl an area that Ukraine feels it needs to defend, forcing its military to send security forces into the spooky and still radioactive forest, where they carry weapons and equipment to detect radiation exposure.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s contaminated or if nobody lives here,” said Lieutenant Colonel Yuri Shakhraichuk of the Ukrainian border guard service. “It is our territory, our country, and we must defend it.”

The force in the area, known as Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, would not be sufficient to repel an invasion, if it came; it is there primarily to detect warning signs. “We collected information about the situation along the border” and passed it on to Ukraine’s intelligence agencies, Colonel Shakhraichuk said.

The concept of the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, when the Soviet authorities established it three decades ago, was to limit, through isolation, the lethality of the accident at the nuclear power plant.

Radioactive particles left on the ground or trapped under the containment structure of the destroyed reactor pose little risk to soldiers as they slowly decompose, as long as those soldiers do not remain in highly irradiated areas. But the land must be abandoned, in some places for hundreds of years.

Two months ago, the government sent additional forces to the area, due to rising tensions with Russia and Belarus, a Kremlin ally whose border is eight kilometers from the stricken reactor and where Russia has recently deployed troops.

“How is this possible?” said Ivan Kovalchuk, a Ukrainian firefighter who helped extinguish the fire at the plant in the first days after the accident, risking his life alongside Russians and people from across the ancient world. Soviet Union. He said he was outraged that Russia could threaten the zone militarily.

“We settled the accident together,” Kovalchuk said. “Doing this to us now just makes me feel sorry for people” in Ukraine, he said.

Reactor #4 at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant exploded and burned during a test on April 26, 1986, releasing about 400 times more radiation than the Hiroshima bomb. Thirty people died shortly after the accident, most from radiation exposure; studies on the long-term health effects were mostly inconclusive, but suggest there could be thousands of cancer deaths.

Although the area is uninhabitable, it attracts tourists for short visits, generating some income, and is seen in Ukraine as a learning moment in recent history.

At the time of the accident, Ukraine was a Soviet republic, and initially, the Soviet authorities tried to cover up the disaster. To avoid raising suspicion, they held May 1 parades in Ukraine a few days later, marching schoolchildren amid a whirlpool of radioactive dust.

This callous attitude helped spur anti-Soviet sentiment across Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, the worst-affected republics, and the accident is now seen as one of the causes of the Soviet Union’s collapse five years later.

The Chernobyl zone covers about 1,000 square miles covering the shortest direct route from the Belarus border to Kiev. While not necessarily the most likely invasion route from the north, because it is swampy and heavily forested, Ukraine has not ruled it out.

Before last fall, the 700-mile border between Ukraine and Belarus was largely unprotected, particularly in the irradiated areas. About 90 miles of border separate the Ukrainian zone from a similarly isolated and irradiated area in Belarus called the Polesia State Radioecological Reserve.

That changed in November amid a migration crisis in Belarus and a troop build-up in Russia.

The two events combined were worrisome. Moscow began amassing troops in a way that suggested plans for an incursion into Ukraine via Belarus. Kiev also feared that Belarus could create a provocation, such as driving migrants towards the Ukrainian border – as it did with the Poland – and provide the spark for the war.

Ukraine responded by sending 7,500 additional guards to the Belarus border. Colonel Shakhraichuk of the border service said he could not reveal how many were specifically for Chernobyl. But fears about a Belarus incursion have only grown this week as Russia directs troops and equipment there ahead of planned joint exercises with Belarus in February.

About a dozen soldiers were visible in the border area on a recent visit, but officials said others were on patrol elsewhere.

The zone is a painful place to work. In the days after the accident, around 91,000 people were evacuated with just a few hours’ notice.

Forests grew around their former homes. Peering through the windows reveals clothes, shoes, dishes and other remnants of ordinary life scattered around, covered in dust and lichen.

In the largest city, Pripyat, now a ghost town, a propaganda poster still extols the virtues of civilian nuclear energy. It is written: “Let the atom be a worker, not a soldier.”

The risk of a war spreading the radiation further seems minimal. But one object in the zone is particularly vulnerable: a new $1.7 billion stainless steel arc over the destroyed reactor, paid for mostly by the United States and about 30 other countries. It was completed in 2016 to prevent the spread of highly radioactive dust.

The city of Chernobyl is still partially occupied by workers who live there during the rotations. They maintain the containment structure over the damaged reactor, roads and other infrastructure.

“It’s bad, it’s scary,” Elena Bofsunovska, a grocery store clerk, said of the possibility of military action near the destroyed reactor.

“We don’t know which will kill us first, the virus, the radiation or the war,” said Oleksei Prishepa, a worker who stood at the store counter, shrugging.

Prishepa said she would prefer Ukraine to establish the defensive lines further south, handing over the irradiated zone to whoever wanted it. “It’s a wasteland,” he said. “No crop will grow here.”

Prior to the Russian troop buildup, the main security concern at Chernobyl was illegal mushroom and scrap collection, activities that risk spreading radiation outside the zone. The police also regularly detain “thrill seekers” who enter illegally for walks.

For the most part, soldiers on patrol face little radiation risk. But longer-lived particles remain, creating invisible and lethally dangerous spots in the forest. Some emit radiation levels thousands of times higher than normal. Soldiers created routes to avoid these places, which have long been mapped out by scientists.

Still, while patrolling the zone, soldiers must carry devices on a lanyard around their neck that continually monitor exposure; under zone patrol protocols, if a soldier stumbles upon a highly irradiated location, he is taken out of service to avoid further exposure.

So far, none of the border guards sent to the region in November have been exposed to high doses, according to Colonel Shakhraichuk.

“There are very dangerous places to avoid,” said Major Aleksei Vegera, who serves in the Chernobyl police force. Members of this force, used to working in the area, accompany the border guards on patrols.

“We really try to be careful,” he said. “But what can I say, I’m used to it.” / TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES