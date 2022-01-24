Deluded in A Place in the Sun, Lara becomes a lover and has sex with Christian: ‘I fell in love’ · TV News

Lara (Andréia Horta) will be carried away by the feeling she has for Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond) and will declare herself to the usurper in Um Lugar ao Sol. unknowingly lover in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera. “I fell in love”, the cook will confess.

In this Monday’s episode (24), Ravi’s best friend (Juan Paiva) will declare his love for Lara. Stirred, the young lady will tell about the conversation with Noca (Marieta Severo), who will advise her granddaughter to be honest with her feelings.

“You like this boy, and he, apparently, is also crazy about you. Why not allow yourself to live that, my dear?”, will question the veteran. The chef will then call the alleged brother-in-law and ask him to come to her house.

The executive will not think twice and will go to meet his beloved. He will even give Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) and Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​a cake to be with his future lover. “I fell in love with you, Renato!”, says the cook. Then the two will go to bed. Love or snare? Christian will lie to Lara saying that he has separated from the Redeemer’s heiress and will keep her as a lover. The farce, however, will only last for a short time. Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira) will catch the two kissing and decide to go after the girl to expose everything. The bankrupt dondoca won’t spare her humiliation either. You weren’t the first and you won’t be the last. But you can be sure that, between one and the other, between you and the next, he will always return to the same place: to the woman’s arms. Even because, as good as you are in bed, out of it you don’t have much to offer, do you? And Barbara has it, you can be sure.

See the pictures:

Lara declares herself to Christian/Renato

Lara and Christian have their first night

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo. Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, the feuilleton gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26. The plot will be replaced by the remake of Pantanal on March 28.

