Deolane Bezerra speaks after being quoted by Tata Werneck in ‘The Masked’ | famous

Digital influencer Deolane Bezerra was stunned to learn that she had been quoted on Rede Globo on Sunday afternoon. This happened on the masked program of the Marinho station, “The Masked Singer Brasil”. This Sunday (23), the first episode of the second season of the music competition was shown. After the presentation of the famous pineapple costume, Tata Werneck who is the newest judge of the attraction, nailed the name of Deolane Bezerra as the artist behind the costume.

“Pineapple bursts the skin. Who’s blown up? Letter c, Dr. Deolane, welcome to our program”, said Clara Maria’s mother, drawing laughter from the other judges of the entertainment attraction. At another time, during the presentation of “Rosa”, Tata Werneck returned to point out Deolane Bezerra as the participant behind the costume:

“I think it’s Dr. Deolane’s voice at night, an excellent voice, that draws attention. But you need to gargle with water, honey, salt and a little lemon”, the wife of Rafa Vitti was wrong in her guess, as it was discovered that the famous behind the rose costume was the singer and dancer Maria Gretchen. Commenting on the revelation, Tata Werneck again mentioned MC Kevin’s widow: “I would never have guessed it was you, I thought it was Dr. Deolane.”

Deolane Bezerra used her social networks to publish all the moments she was mentioned on Globo’s entertainment program. On her Instagram, the influencer reposted the record of a fan club that shared Tata Werneck’s comments asking the presenter to invite her to her talk show, on Multishow, “Lady Night.”

In another post shared on Instagram, Deolane Bezerra published an excerpt from “The Masked” where presenter Ivete Sangalo commented that MC Kevin’s widow had released a song, Taís Araújo also declared that the famous was a DJ. Surprised to see that her name had become the subject of Rede Globo’s entertainment program, Deolane Bezerra wrote: “I’m feeling sick”.

Gretchen is first out

The second season of The Masked Singer Brasil premiered this Sunday (23). Globo’s costumed competition introduced new characters such as Ursa, Coxinha, Motoqueira, Abacaxi and even a duo of competitors Lampeão and Maria Bonita. The first one to be eliminated from Rede Globo’s musical competition was “Rosa”, and the identity of the famous man surprised internet users..

That’s because, who was behind the fantasy of “Rosa” from “The Masked Singer Brasil”, was nothing more, nothing less than the “queen of the roll”, Maria Gretchen. The revelation of the identity of the singer and dancer surprised the judges of the program and left the social networks in an uproar:

“The first eliminated from the second season of #TheMaskedSingerBR was Gretchen! She was behind Rosa’s costume.”, a netizen was surprised. “THE ROSE WAS GRETCHEN! GENTEEEEEEE”, wrote another. “We live to see Gretchen on a Globo reality show. That’s it. Come on, meteor #TheMaskedSingerBR”, joked another.