Deputies articulate CPI against Moro for acting in the private sector – 01/23/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

Federal deputy Paulo Teixeira (PT-SP) will start collecting signatures in the Chamber of Deputies for the installation of a CPI to investigate an alleged “conflict of interest” in the work of Sergio Moro at the company Alvarez & Marsal.

The basis of the investigation will be the reports of the Federal Court of Auditors (TCU), which investigates the case.

The court analyzes whether Moro’s acts as a judge weakened the economic situation of contractors and, a few years later, he went to work precisely at the company responsible for the judicial recovery of most of them.

Alvarez & Marsal has already received BRL 42 million from companies investigated in Lava Jato. “All the companies that Moro broke up are being recovered by Alvarez & Marsal at the cost of gold. It is necessary to investigate the conflict of interests”, says Teixeira.

CPI needs 171 signatures to install.

Only left-wing deputies would add more than 140 supporters, according to Teixeira. About 30 parliamentarians would be needed for the commission to go ahead.

Moro now has reduced support in the Chamber, as the base of Jair Bolsonaro’s government is also fighting the former Minister of Justice, considered a traitor by the president’s supporters.

The former judge’s gains in private activity remain confidential.

In December, as revealed in the column, TCU minister Bruno Dantas ordered Alvarez & Marsal to reveal how much it paid the former magistrate after he left the company in October to launch himself into politics.

Dantas accepted a request made by the Public Ministry with the TCU. It also determined the lifting, in the Judiciary, of all the judicial recovery processes in which Alvarez & Marsal acted during the Lava Jato period.

The minister stated in a dispatch that Moro’s actions during Operation Car Wash “naturally” contributed to the failure of companies such as Odebrecht – and wants to know if Alvarez & Marsal benefited from them by getting involved in the recovery of the contractor and other organizations investigated under the command of the former judge.

The deputy attorney general at the TCU Lucas Furtado stated, when requesting the investigation, that it was necessary to determine the damages caused to public coffers by “supposedly illegal operations” by members of Lava Jato and Moro “through illegitimate revolving door practices”, or ” revolving door” – when public servants assume positions as lobbyists or consultants in the area of ​​their previous activity in the public service.

The consultancy Alvarez & Marsal has already sent documents to the TCU stating that 75% of all fees it receives in Brazil come from companies investigated by “Lava Jato”.

In recent years, the consultancy received almost R$ 42.5 million from companies investigated in the operation: R$ 1 million per month from Odebrecht and Atvos (formerly Odebrecht Agroindustrial); R$ 150 thousand from Galvão Engenharia; R$ 115 thousand from the Enseada Shipyard (which has Odebrecht, OAS and UTC as partners); and R$97 thousand from OAS.

Moro refutes the accusations that he profited from his work in Lava Jato and that his work in the private sector constitutes a situation of conflict of interest.

“The contract with Alvarez & Marshal was signed between private parties, on a regular basis, and with the express clause that it would never act in cases of potential conflict of interest. Therefore, I have never worked or provided services, directly or indirectly, for Odebretch “, he says.