Deputy Bebeto, four-time champion for the selection, responds to 4 lawsuits for condominium debts | Rio de Janeiro

The four-time champion and now state deputy baby , 57 years old, (Podemos-RJ) is responding to four lawsuits in court for non-payment of apartment complexes in Barra da Tijuca, in the West Zone of Rio, and property taxes in Mangaratiba, on the state’s Costa Verde.

Two other actions were in progress, but were closed after the former player paid BRL 23 thousand to the administration of the Marina Barrabela building, also in Barra da Tijuca. The value referred to ten months of the condominium late.

“The condominium has already informed the court of the payment of the debt and, therefore, asks for the action to be withdrawn”, informed the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro to g1 on January 14.

On the 13th of the same month, another debt, this time at the Santa Mônica Condominium Club, was also agreed for the payment of BRL 78,781.22 for the condominium fees from June 2015 to August 2018 – interest already included.

The player also paid the fees and costs of the process, totaling in BRL 88,824.87.

The reporting team contacted the deputy and former player to talk about the case. In your office, in Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro, was informed that he and the other employees were on recess and had no one to talk to.

The g1 also got in touch through Bebeto’s personal phone, received the guidance to talk to the number of the player’s wife, Denise, who said she was out of the country, on vacation, but promised to return the contact to talk about the matter, the which ended up not happening.

Deputy made a deal, but continues to be prosecuted

Despite the closing of the case at the Santa Monica Condominium Club, Bebeto and his wife, Denise de Andrade Gama de Oliveira, are defendants in another action by the same group for the debts of the same apartment, but in the period of November 2019 to September 2020 and whose debt amount, already with interest and fine, comes to BRL 19,585.61.

THE second process in progress in the city of Rio is moved by the Santa Mônica Special Building Condominium, also in Barra da Tijuca, and in which the project charges the value of BRL 260 thousand for non-payment of condominium fees for two properties in the building since May 2019.

“Since May 2019, the condominium has not received the condominium fees of the two units and decided to charge it in court”, explained lawyer Rafael Giro, from the Müller, Novaes, Giro & Machado Advogados law firm, who represents Santa Mônica Special.

2 of 2 Bebeto with his wife Denise: target of lawsuits for non-payment of condominium — Photo: Reproduction / Social network Bebeto with his wife Denise: target of lawsuits for non-payment of condominium – Photo: Reproduction / Social network

He also told that It’s not the first time he’s represented against Bebeto’s family. That in a first action, only in the name of the player’s wife, Denise, the condominium charged the non-payment of the apartments 601 and 602 from June 2012 to February 2016.

The action was settled, with the value of the debt in installments 10 times, but there was a breach of the agreement and the need to file compliance with the same in court, which resulted in the attachment of a investment security in the amount of BRL 154,443.74, which was the debt value at the time.

Actions also in Mangaratiba

In addition to the two lawsuits in court in Rio, two lawsuits by active debt are moved by City Hall of Mangaratiba against the player for non-payment.

The first, which aims to collect taxes, is from 2017; the second, with the same purpose, dates from 2020.