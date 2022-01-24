‘Dexter: New Blood’ corrects disastrous end to the past

It was impossible to talk about the return of dexter right at the premiere of New Blood. The scars of disappointment with that deplorable closure were still latent.

And it was necessary to keep expectations under control to, nine years later, see what Showtime would come up with to resurrect TV’s most beloved serial killer – who never died.

Now, after watching the 10 episodes shown simultaneously on the gringo channel and on Paramount+, it is possible to say with tranquility: the new stage of the series does justice to the character, rescues an identity that was lost close to the previous end and corrects the disastrous outcome. But one question remains: will there be a spin-off?

Table of Contents disconnection

goals

conclusions

List

Stab

disconnection

New Blood began purposefully seeking a break from the past years of the thug killer, who now introduces himself as Jim Lindsay. And that wasn’t just reflected in the text.

The photography, the soundtrack, the aura around the protagonist reflected the new life he chose: the cold, the snow, the isolation. The fictional, tiny Iron Lake, in an inhospitable corner of New York State, represents the killer’s freezing years. Which has nothing to do with Miami’s sunny, overpopulated Latino gaiety.

But only until a daddy’s boy and Jim’s son, I mean Dexter, show up. The first awakens everything that was dormant in the killer. And the second, the now-teenaged Harrison, brings up conflicts Dexter didn’t expect to face.

goals

In this new phase, the “ghost” of Dexter’s father who acted as the protagonist’s conscience is replaced by his sister, Debra. Excellent narrative resource to enjoy her death – and his feelings of guilt – and the exceptional chemistry of Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Carpenter.

Another notable woman is Dexter’s girlfriend, Police Chief Angela Bishop (Julia Jones). An impeccably well-built character, with a genius mind and that deserves a spin-off of its own.

conclusions

The ending delivers everything that was expected of an honorable end to the successful years that the series boasted. Defined from the beginning as a miniseries, the plot has consistently closed cycles. But it left enough little loose ends for eventual new stories.

List

Another fictional serial killer who sees himself as a vigilante is Kira, from the anime death note. It all starts because a bored Shinigami – god of death – deliberately drops the notebook where he writes the names of humans who must die.

The object arrives in the hands of the brilliant student Light Yagami, owner of a distorted sense that killing criminals would be cleaning the Earth – to the absolute amusement of the Shinigami.

The anime is complete on Netflix and there are also several Japanese live-actions of the franchise. And a more recent version from the streaming giant itself. Don’t watch this one, it’s not worth it.

Stab

A franchise that has also yielded several sequels and has now released one that has and doesn’t have to do with the others – by what they say, because I haven’t watched it yet – is Panic!. The fifth film is currently only in theaters, but the other four can be seen on streaming.

It’s really worth marathoning the ghost face of Wes Craven before wearing PFF2 to go to the cinema to see the newest one – produced after the director’s death. Feel afraid, and laugh too, in the Globoplay.