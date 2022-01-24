Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 are the cause of Activision’s problems, for Kotick

Raju Singh 21 seconds ago Technology Comments Off on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 are the cause of Activision’s problems, for Kotick 0 Views

Whenever Bobby Kotick speak you will find material for a news story or a fiery declaration, and in this case devil 4 and overwatch 2 are involved in a unique way. Both games rank among Blizzard’s most renowned franchises, and these particular episodes, as you know, are not on good water.

The last time we saw Diablo 4 was two years ago, with a breathtaking trailer shown during BlizzCon that had us dreaming. Same situation for Overwatch 2, which had turned out to be with all good intentions but similarly got pushed back to a later date.

Both Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 were postponed, several times as well, and at the moment we don’t have release dates, nor news of any kind. That, according to Bobby Kotick, is what sent Activision Blizzard stock crashing months ago.

A rather unusual statement, to say the least, that looks more like a desire to divert attention from what the company’s real problems were, or the accusations of misconduct in the work environment.

Interviewed by Venture Beat, Kotick was asked to find a reason for the collapse of Activision Blizzard stock, which at this point may have played a very important role in the recent acquisition by Microsoft.

The group’s CEO responded thus:

“I think it was the delay of Overwatch and Diablo that influenced the fall in stocks and not the accusations. And so I think people saw that this year’s Call of Duty didn’t do well.”

Kotick was answered by Tracy Kennedy, producer of the first Overwatch, who responded very strongly on Twitter talking about the mandatory crunch and the impositions made by the CEO during development. Not that this is new, but Bobby Kotick is showing himself more and more a clumsy figure, whose future at the company is still unclear.

Once the purchase goes through, Microsoft will have a hard time restoring Activision’s glory and we believe Kotick’s immediate removal is more than necessary.

What do you think?

Source

About Raju Singh

Raju has an exquisite taste. For him, video games are more than entertainment and he likes to discuss forms and art.

Check Also

How to download and install WhatsApp: errors and solutions

Learn how to download and install WhatsApp, as well as identify errors and find solutions …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved