Good opportunity alert! Aeromexico is selling direct flights to Cancun in Business Class from R$3,594.99 round trip.

Direct flight schedule

Aeromexico announced last year that it would connect São Paulo to Cancún starting in December. Until then, the only way to reach the most popular destination in Mexico with the company was connecting in the country’s capital. See below the schedule of flights departing from São Paulo International Airport:

Sao Paulo (GRU) vs Cancun (CUN)

Start of operation: December 15, 2021

End of operation: April 29, 2022

Frequency: 3x per week (Sunday, Wednesday and Friday)

Cancun (CUN) vs Sao Paulo (GRU)

Start of operation: December 15, 2021

End of operation: April 29, 2022

Frequency: 3x per week (Sunday, Wednesday and Friday)

Availability example

Below is an example of an issue in the amount of BRL 3,594.99 (taxes included) for a round trip between 02/06 and 02/13/2022:

The good availability of direct flights to Cancun in Aeromexico Business Class can be a great opportunity for anyone planning their next vacation in Caribbean paradise.

Although direct flights are available until the month of April, there is a possibility that the route will become fixed from the month of May due to high demand. We’ll be in the crowd!

Who wants to take advantage? 🏖 For more information, visit the Best Destinations website.