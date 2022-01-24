Director tries to calm down, but Fátima Bernardes announces “dismissal” at Globo

The name of Fatima Bernardes circulated on the web again after the controversies involving the Meeting, its program on Globo. In this way, the director of the station decided to speak with all the employees of the attraction to try to alleviate the situation.

In recent weeks, several news about the future of the Meeting circulated around, saying that Fátima would only stay on the station until the end of the year and that other presenters would replace her.

However, everything was denied by the director of Globo. The rumors caused havoc after an alleged dissatisfaction on the part of Fátima, who was tired of running the Meeting. The information comes from columnist Leo Dias, from Metrópoles.

The controversial news left the Meeting team apprehensive. With that, the general director, Alexandre Mattoso, decided to reassure the employees. According to him, the attraction continues normally, under the command of Fátima Bernardes.

The director’s announcement was made via WhatsApp, in the group that brings together the Meeting’s team. In a message sent Thursday (20), Mattoso denied what he considered to be “rumors” and reaffirmed that the attraction is going through a good phase. In addition, he also highlighted that Fátima will return to the attraction next Monday (24).

The General Director of the Meeting said that the information that the Meeting will have new presenters alongside Fátima is not correct and also emphasized that the program is going well.

However, according to a column by Carla Bittencourt, from Metrópoles, Fátima Bernardes has already told Globo that she will run the Meeting only until December.

Fátima can only leave the program on this date because that is when the last contract of one of the sponsors who agreed to merchandising the attraction with this format ends. Globo may even try to negotiate with companies with which it maintains a relationship until this month, but they came to the conclusion that it is not to mess with it.