Discover 7 films starring trans artists







One of the highlights is the feature film “A Fantastic Woman”, which won an Oscar for best foreign film. Photo: Playback/YouTube / Famous and Celebrities

For many years, most films that told stories of transgender characters featured cisgender actors in the lead roles. In the plot, they were the butt of cruel and gross disgusting jokes. Over the years, this retraction has changed, as has the casting.

About a decade ago, several productions with worthy representations of transgender characters began to emerge. But not only that: many celebrities working in the audiovisual market have shown support for trans women and men in the industry.

While there is still a long way to go to ensure that all trans people can live honestly and without fear, it is impossible not to recognize that change is happening. A reflection of this are authentic stories shown on movie screens or on television.

With the celebration of National Trans Day of Visibility, on January 29, we separated seven productions with trans protagonists that you can’t help but watch. Check out:

Valentina (2020)

The film stars young trans activist and Brazilian YouTube star Thiessa Woinbackk. Alongside a very diverse cast, the actress shines in the lead role of a trans teenager demanding her rights. When she moves to a new city, Valentina sees a chance to start her life over using her new name. However, he faces problems when trying to adapt at school. In fact, the film is excellent in showing the problems of acceptance of trans students in the public network.

Revelation (2020)

The documentary was released by Netflix in 2020 and features several trans actors and activists. Laverne Cox and MJ Rodriguez are included in that list. The production offers a story about trans representations on audiovisual screens, highlighting some of the best and worst cases. With a reflective tone, the feature points out how representations in series films helped or harmed young people in the process of assuming their true identity.

Tangerine (2015)

Believe it or not, director Sean Baker filmed this comedy using an iPhone. The film follows trans sex workers on the streets of Los Angeles. The scenes are shot not only with a gritty realistic tone, but also with a lot of humor and passion for life. Actresses Kitana Kiki Rodriguez and Mya Taylor, who star in the film, were also involved in the story’s creative process.

Paris is Burning (1990)

The documentary “Paris is Burning” is a critical success and receives much praise for its portrayal of the drag scene in 1980s New York. The film follows gays and trans people immersed in the culture of the community. One element that is part of the film is the competitions that feature amazing black and Latino artists. Another point that the production does not fail to address are the issues of poverty and race. Plus, it features interviews with drag stars, including Willi Ninja and Pepper LaBeija.

A Fantastic Woman (2017)

Critically acclaimed, the drama follows Marina, a singer and waitress, whose love partner suddenly dies, leaving her to face her transphobic family. A curiosity about the film is that it was the first Chilean film to win an Oscar. The film took the statuette in the category of best foreign film. The win can be considered double, as it is also the first Oscar-winning film that tells the story of a trans character played by a trans actor.

Cowboys (2020)

“Cowboys” tackles the theme of a child who is not at home in his own body. When Joe comes out as trans to his parents, his mother doesn’t let him live as himself. His father, Troy, takes him to a forest to escape his conservative home. The feature has super emotional scenes like Joe screaming: “I’m in the wrong body, ok? I’m a boy!” or when he observes the men around him and realizes who he is. The film shows a very accurate story from the perspective of a trans child.

Saturday Church (2017)

Finally, we close the list with a musical. “Saturday Church” is an LGBTQIAP+ themed film and features trans characters played by transgender people. Also, the cast is mostly black. The plot revolves around a 14-year-old teenager, Ulysses, who struggles with his gender identity in a conservative, religion-led domestic environment. What finally helps him start to accept his femininity is meeting new gay and transgender people: Dijon, Ebony and Raymond. The film explores the awkwardness of coming of age and the rejection queer youth face on a daily basis.