Discover the foods that intensify the fall

There are several issues that interfere in the hair loss process, and these factors are of different natures. For example, stress, genetics and even the use of certain medications can accelerate the rate of hair loss.

In addition, food, sometimes forgotten when it comes to baldness, also interferes a lot. Therefore, the treatment and prevention of hair loss must be associated with a good diet. Wants to know what foods cause hair loss? Keep reading!

So, here are some foods that you should avoid whenever possible if you are also going through a hair loss process. Also, if you have a history of baldness in your family, it is also important to avoid these foods.

Foods that cause hair loss

Excess sugar is harmful to the body as a whole, and in the same way it will be harmful to the health of your hair. In addition, soft drinks also have another ingredient that is contraindicated for bald people: the dye. So this is the time to say goodbye to soda!

In line with the abusive use of sugars, refined carbohydrates also need to be avoided altogether, as they turn into glucose in the body. Therefore, white bread, sweets, and white pasta should not be part of your daily diet. While it’s not recommended to cut out sugar, avoiding excess is just as important.

Understand here that we will be using French fries as an example for all over-frying products. That’s because frying is extremely harmful to the skin and is closely related to hair loss. With this, opt for cooked and baked foods, free of dyes and preservatives.

With this example you can see the need for balance, because light foods are not such an interesting alternative to fatty foods. This is due to the fact that light sweeteners and other similar products often have artificial additives such as dyes and preservatives. Therefore, natural foods are the most recommended.

The exacerbated consumption of saturated fats implies the elimination of this substance through the skin pores. And, clearly, that includes the hair follicles on our scalp. That is, it is best to avoid bacon, sausage, butter, snacks and the like.

Finally, it is important that you consult a dermatologist to analyze the causes of your baldness, and also a nutritionist to prescribe a proper diet. In the meantime, think about your diet and try these tips. And don’t forget to share this content with your friends!