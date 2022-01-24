Do sharks attack more during a full moon? Science responds – 01/22/2022

Researchers at the University of Florida and Louisiana State University, both in the United States, developed a recent study that demonstrates a statistical correlation between shark attacks and a natural phenomenon, lunar cycle data.

According to the authors, fewer shark attacks occurred at lower values ​​of lunar illumination and vice versa: more attacks than expected occurred at higher values ​​of lunar illumination — that is, at full moon.

magnetic influence

The study, published in the journal frontiers of Marine science, does not suggest that the full moon acts as a kind of guide for sharks towards humans, nor that the attacks happen, especially, during the night.

In the statistical collection, most of the incidents occurred in broad daylight, and the study does not suggest any immediate causal relationship between the lunar movement and the attacks. The authors, Lindsay A. French, Stephen R. midway, David H. Evans and George H. Burgess, believe, in fact, that there are two possible contributing factors: electromagnetic fields influenced by the phase of the moon and the tides.

However, the authors cautioned that their analysis lacked enough historical data on shark attacks to draw important analytical conclusions. One of the points for this conclusion is that the researchers themselves considered that the date range is limited. The International Shark Attack File does not include records of all attacks, dating numbers from 1970 to 2016.

The number, although voluminous, disregards, for example, the last report, from 2020, in which 129 cases occurred worldwide, with 57 of them unprovoked. Therefore, the study does not recommend the full moon experience to determine the risk of incidents with predators at this time.

“However, the results here strongly support the idea that moon phase plays a role in the overall risk of shark attack, and if future studies are able to consider local and regional environmental conditions along with lunar illumination, either would underestimate shark attacks and predicting risk can improve,” according to the study.

Cases are still rare

This animal, which became quite famous after starring in a series of films by American director Steven Spielberg, is also part of the tupiniquim marine life. On the coast of our country, around 80 types of sharks have already been identified. Already in the world, it is a total of 380 species found.

In 2021, attacks against humans were reported in national territory, more precisely in Ubatuba, on the north coast of São Paulo, and on Piedade beach, in Greater Recife. However, it is worth noting that they are considered very rare – approximately 60 cases annually in the world, with an average of 7% of deaths, according to an investigation by the Ministry of Health. UOL.

Either way, you probably don’t want to take the risk to see: while some shark species have 60 teeth (including those arranged in the upper and lower jaws), others, like the infamous white shark from Steven Spielberg’s film, have 3,000 triangular teeth, serrated and very sharp, measuring 7.5 centimeters, set in the jaws in rows slightly inclined inward.

The megalodon, the prehistoric ancestor of the shark, it was a little more modest in number (estimated to have 246), however, its bite force placed it as one of the biggest predators of its time. Although its bite was one of the strongest ever recorded in history, it must be remembered that the number of teeth is not the only factor linked to the damage of the bite: even that of smaller sharks can be dangerous.