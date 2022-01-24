Doctor loses license for carving signature into patients’ livers

After a long process, British surgeon Simon Bramhall has finally lost his medical license and will no longer be able to practice medicine. The former doctor starred in a shocking case in 2013 when he was caught carving his initials, as a signature, into the livers of two transplant patients.

The case was revealed by the British newspaper The Guardian, who denounced that Bramhall used an argon beam, an instrument that was supposed to be used for cauterizations, to burn his signature into organs he had transplanted.

The Bramhall lawsuit showed how corporatism and bureaucracy can be beneficial to a doctor, even when he commits a crime of this magnitude. The investigation took almost nine years, with the right to a reinstatement in 2021, which was overturned just over two weeks ago.

Book Series

Bramhall was caught after a second surgeon saw his signature on a patient’s liver, whose mark had not yet healed. However, the most bizarre thing is that the doctor wrote a series of thrillers during his process, the books were titled “Scalping Stories”.

In one of the stories, he tells the story of a surgeon who leaves his signature on the liver of a transplant patient, is caught and receives total disapproval from public opinion. A fact-based tale, loosely inspired by everything Bramhall has been through.

However, this may not be the worst in the whole story. The hospital where the doctor worked was a staunch supporter of him during the years he was prosecuted. The establishment had no problem being at the center of a debate over whether putting the signature on a liver really is that bad.

In 2017, a neurosurgeon wrote an opinion piece for The Guardian, on the occasion of Bramhall’s conviction for physical assault. According to the doctor, the surgeon’s case was something “silly” and should have been treated more lightly by the legal system and public opinion.

Via: futurism

