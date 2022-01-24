Doctors and scientists sign a letter of repudiation of the technical note that defends the effectiveness of chloroquine

More than 45 thousand professors, researchers and health professionals signed a letter of repudiation to the technical note from the Ministry of Health who defends the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine in the treatment against covid-19 and questions the safety of vaccines – the opposite of what studies around the world say. THE undersigned opened on an online petition site on Saturday, the 22nd, urgently calls for the adoption of the norms that would bar the “covid kit” approved in two rounds by the National Commission for the Incorporation of Technologies in the Health System (Conitec).

The letter harshly criticizes the document signed by the Secretary of Science, Technology, Innovation and Strategic Inputs in Health at health folder, Hélio Angotti Neto. “We feel perplexed when we read the vast list of stupidities presented by the technical note”, says the manifesto. “It is astonishing that the Ministry of Health rejects proposed norms prepared by a group of researchers, convened by the Ministry itself, creating an unprecedented situation in our country.”

The letter states that, by publishing the technical note, the Health Ministry “transgresses not only the principles of good science, but also makes great strides towards consolidating the systematic practice of destroying an entire health system”.

The petition was widely circulated by doctors and scientists on social media.

The rejection note was first written by the pathologist Paulo Saldiva. To the Estadãohe says that five other professionals helped him in the writing: infectious disease specialist Anna Sara Levin, pathologist Marisa Dolhnikoff, endocrinologist Berenice Mendonça, physiatrist Linamara Batistella and pediatrician Sandra Grisi.

As much as these professionals work as professors at the USP School of Medicine, the document has no institutional link. Their idea, as reported by Saldiva, was to make a broader manifesto with more “representative interests”.

Saldiva assesses that the ministry’s technical note is a “collection of nonsense”. “Actually, it is an opinion that crystallizes the negationist discourse of social networks”, she says.

“The biggest absurdity is not just them saying that chloroquine works”, points out the doctor. “They put it in a table on page 24 that says vaccines have no evidence of safety. What’s more, they treat them on an experimental basis. They say that there are economic interests (behind the vaccines) and not chloroquine, because it is a cheap drug.”

Senate

The Covid-19 Pandemic Observatory Parliamentary Front should invite Secretary Hélio Angotti Neto, to provide clarification on the technical note. There should be deliberation this week on the parliamentary front, created by the Senate to supervise and monitor the developments of the CPI on Covid, to call Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga to the Senate, in order to explain the document, the deletion of data on the pandemic and the delay in vaccinating children./ COLLABORATED THAÍS BARCELLOS