Dolores risks her own life and faces Tonico · TV News

Dolores (Daphne Bozaski) will risk her own life to discover Mercedes’ whereabouts in In the Emperor’s Times. The girl will go after Tonico (Alexandre Nero) and demand information about her daughter in Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. Brave, she will even call the rascal a “murderer” and a “bastard.”

After discovering that Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) is alive, Dolores will do anything to bring the family back together. In this Monday’s chapter (24), the young woman will tell her lover that she will face her ex-husband. “What mother would stand idly by knowing that her daughter has a demon? I’ll take Mercedes even if Tonico kills me”, the nun promised.

Lota’s son (Paula Cohen) will try to calm the woman down. “Mercedes needs both of us alive. How about acting with your head?” he will say. Pilar’s sister (Gabriela Medvedovski) will wind up the boy and visit the villain.

“Murderer! What did you do to Mercedes, you bastard?”, shouted the girl, going up to the owner of the newspaper O Berro. At that moment, the former adviser of the politician will arrive and will be able to stop the beloved.

The bachelor will try to console Dolores. “I know it’s hard, but we’ve been through so much and we’re here! We’ll find Mercedes, I promise”, assures the good guy. “He buys everyone, Tonico will always go unpunished! I’ll never see my daughter again, ever!”, countered Eudoro’s youngest (José Dumont), in despair.

Reproduction / TV Globo

In the Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of New World (2017). The telenovela will end next month, giving way to the screening of Além da Illusion.

