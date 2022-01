Douglas rules out regret after sending Naiara to the wall

Douglas Silva, the first leader of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), talked to Tiago Abravanel about Naiara Azevedo’s reaction after being nominated by him for the first wall of the edition – the countryman even threatened to give up the reality and asked for votes in favor of Luciano and Natália, his opponents in the hot seat.

“It’s not just about you nominating her. It’s not about that, no,” reassured James, and Douglas responded, quoting one:

Yeah, I think if I nominated anyone else, it would hurt me more than my not nominating her, you know. That’s why I even found it strange talking about having courage. I still don’t understand this ‘had courage’. Douglas Silva

“No, because maybe, for people, especially for the popcorn crowd, there’s still this place, this fear of the famous and not famous thing. If my connection is more with popcorn or not..”, analyzed Tiago.

“Well, man, first week, right? When I walked in, it was a white screen. [Pedro] Scooby not. It was all being built, understand?” Douglas agreed.

“I didn’t even know who Jade was [Picon], poor thing. It’s another generation, I didn’t know. It’s from the internet generation, which is not my generation. Paulinho himself [Paulo André, eu não conhecia”, revelou o líder sobre os colegas do grupo camarote.

