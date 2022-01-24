Douglas Silva defends the choice of the VIP group and reveals motivation after criticism

After becoming a leader, Douglas Silva just chose him and six other men for the first VIP group of the BBB 2022. After the controversy inside and outside the house, the participant explained again the reason for the decision to benefit Lucas, Luciano, Paulo André Camilo, Rodrigo, Pedro Scooby and Tiago Abravanel.

In his room, the actor began by telling who he would like to choose the most and what he thought at the time:

“There were even more people to catch. Maria, I wanted to put. It’s not that I have anything, but it’s so I don’t feel bad for anyone. To break too. So they don’t play cabin rivalry games with Popcorn”.

Speaking more of the chosen ones, Douglas stated that he had no regrets about his choices at the time:

“I had very few bracelets. One of the first people from Pipoca with whom I exchanged an idea was Lucas. Luciano is my bed partner, Rodrigo took the test with me and the three of you couldn’t help but put it on. That’s it. Donate to whoever hurts”.

Lack of enthusiasm for leadership at BBB 2022

Moments later, Naiara Azevedo commented that the famous was not very excited about the victory, even though he won a car as a gift.

Douglas Silva revealed the real reason for the dead reaction: “It’s just that I didn’t want that responsibility now, I don’t have friction with anyone, you know? I’m not a player, I’m not a strategist. It’s a bizarre responsibility to nominate someone straight to the wall”.

Even so, the singer insisted on the matter: “But why do you think the leader is worse than the Monster?”. The leader of the week summed up the worst — or better, depending on your point of view — part of that job: “‘Cause you’re directing the guy to leave”. The wall will be formed this Sunday (23).

