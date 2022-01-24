Douglas Silva loses patience after Rodrigo’s absurd request

Douglas Silva became the first leader of BBB 2022 and will have the mission to send someone straight to the premiere wall. Rodrigo tried to influence the test partner’s vote, but ended up getting cut.

After having explained why he had placed Eliezer — along with Naiara Azevedo — in the Monster’s Punishment, the autoimmune Angel tried to spare his friend: “You’re a leader, don’t vote for him. I’m asking you from my heart”.

Even so, Douglas made it clear that he does not want to take advice from anyone: “I do not like this. I don’t like to be influenced. I don’t want to be influenced by anything, I want to be alone in my feeling [sentimento]”.

“If you were the leader and I was like, ‘Don’t you vote for him?’”, argued the actor. Rodrigo insisted, saying he would act differently: “If I like you and you’re my partner… If it’s going to do you good, I’ll help you, of course. It’s my thought. I will look closely, for sure”.

Finally, the brother from Camarote let slip that he is still undecided about his own nomination: “I do not have [opções]so you end up influencing me”.

BBB 2022: Rodrigo exposes his game strategy in conversation with the participants

Whoever is watching this season of Big Brother Brasil has certainly noticed that Rodrigo is quite pissed off with the game. In a conversation with Luciano and Arthur Aguiar, the Pipoca member explained the game strategy he intends to adopt throughout the competition for R$ 1.5 million.

About choosing who will be able to immunize — without imagining that he is an autoimmune Angel — the paulista explained how he defines who his allies are:

“I like Arthur, but I don’t know if when the rope breaks you’ll be with me. For example, I really like Luciano and I like him better… But I know you’re on the straight and I have an Angel, I’ll give it to you. Because I’m with you. You have to know how to differentiate who likes you and who is with you”.

Finishing his reasoning, Rodrigo put another confined as an example of trust and partnership:

“Eliezer is a guy I’m close to and he said if he won he would give it to me. He said: ‘If I win I’ll give it to you, because yours is on the straight’. That’s great. Differentiate who you like from who likes to be with you’”.

