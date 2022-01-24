Douglas tells Naiara to research after questions about race

In the external area of ​​the house of “BBB 22” (TV Globo), Naiara Azevedo, who is in the punishment of the monster, decided to ask Douglas Silva a series of questions about race. The actor, however, guided the singer to research the matter after leaving the house.

The countrywoman started the conversation by questioning whether Douglas’ wife, Carol Brito, is white or black. The actor said that she is the daughter of black and white. Naiara then began to question him about interracial relationships and the correct word to refer to black people.

“I once saw a scholar saying that she liked to be called ‘preta’, another saying that she liked being called black, another that she liked to be called brunette, there are two hundred ways to speak. What do you say?”, he asked.

“It depends on the person, if I want to be called yellow even though I’m black…”, Douglas replied.

“I’ve never seen you raising an issue like that in here,” commented Naiara.

“Calling me moreno I don’t like it, I’m black, I’m black”, continued the actor.

Naiara also asked if Douglas agrees with a statement by Natália and Luciano who, according to her, stated that people of the same race are more likely to relate. Douglas said no, it doesn’t matter to him.

“What is the difference between black and black?”, asked Naiara, shortly afterwards.

“Yes, there are explanations of race, ethnicity and another of color. Black is color, black is race, but then there is an association of the word black”, Douglas explained.

In the sequence, the singer said that she has already met “different people from the militancy” and that each one uses a different word, which leaves her confused.

It’s not my place of speech, but if I use the word ‘preto’, the word ‘negro’ or the word ‘moreno’, because I’m talking, it gets very confusing. Some see and judge, others say that you’re speaking the right way, ‘No, you’re speaking the wrong way’. People get lost. Naiara Azevedo

Douglas questioned the context in which Naiara would use the words, and Pedro Scooby said that it all depends on how the person speaks. The surfer gave the example of actress Cris Vianna who, according to him, said that her children could call her “Tia Preta”.

“Then intimacy happens, knowledge happens. I don’t know you. Then you say: ‘Ah, the black man spoke’. Oops, I don’t know you, you don’t have intimacy”, Douglas evaluated.

“Even because everyone has a name. If you don’t know the guy, you say ‘the guy with the orange shorts’, ‘the guy with the beard’…”, Scooby said.

“I’m not talking about that. I’m saying that I want to learn for knowledge”, said Naiara.

At this moment here, I will not teach you for the rest of your life. When you leave here, do more research. How many black people are in your circle of life? Douglas Silva

The sister replied that she has already researched the subject in several places and that she has “hundreds” of black people in her circle of friends.

“For you to learn, the person has to be by your side, on a daily basis”, said Douglas.

“When I’m intimate with them, it’s one thing. When I’m not, because I have a place to speak in society, I have an obligation to learn as much as I can to set an example. I wanted to learn from you”, concluded the artist.

