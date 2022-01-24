Drauzio Varella: ‘We will only get rid of this epidemic when we vaccinate everyone and children cannot be left out’ | Drauzio Varella

The vaccination of children in Brazil completed nine days this Sunday (23), but the matter has still left many people undecided. The campaign ‘Yes vaccine’ summoned a strong name for a straight talk with the kids: Dr Drauzio Varella.

The campaign, created by the consortium of press vehicles that has updated data on vaccination throughout Brazil, opens a new stage this Tuesday (25), on Globo and on subscription channels, with the presence of Gloob stars.

“We will only get rid of this epidemic when we vaccinate all people and children cannot be left out, they have to be protected”, says the doctor.

Question: Uncle, why do children need to be vaccinated?

Drauzio: If you don’t get vaccinated, the virus catches you, your body off guard, and makes you sick. And it could even be a more serious illness, which makes you go to the hospital. If you’re vaccinated, your immune system goes in there and destroys the virus and you won’t get any serious illness.

Question: When we get vaccinated, do we gain powers?

Drauzio: No, you will not gain any super power. It will only have the power to fight the virus, which is no small feat, huh?

Question: Do you have a vaccine that could be effective for all mutations of the virus?

Drauzio: This vaccine protects against all known variants of the virus.

Question: On what day will we be able to get vaccinated?

Drauzio: Each city has a calendar, your parents will know when you have the vaccine.

Question: Can you give a reaction?

Drauzio: It can cause some symptoms, which are a little discomfort, a low fever, tiredness. But that lasts a day or two, and that’s it. Vaccines are very safe.

Question: Does it hurt to have a vaccine?

Drauzio: Almost anything. The needle is very thin.

Question: Does the vaccine give 100% immunity against Covid?

Drauzio: The vaccine prevents you from having a serious illness and ending up in the hospital, but it doesn’t prevent you from getting the virus and getting a little sick, no. In a way that’s not too different from the illnesses you’ve had.

Question: Will I be able to hug my friends after the vaccine?

Drauzio: Soon, you need to take some time now.

Question: After the vaccine, can you take off the mask?

Drauzio: Will need. Mask, we’ll have to wear it a little longer.

Question: Is this vaccine worth a grade for the test?

Drauzio: It’s not worth a note, but it’s worth a note to fight the virus. If you get a vaccine, your grade is 10.

