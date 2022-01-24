During the water crisis, energy companies profited BRL 40 billion | Economy

Disclosure / Cemig hydroelectric

The companies in the electricity sector listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, B3, made a combined profit of R$ 40 billion in the first nine months of last year, according to a survey carried out by consultancy Economática.

In a year marked by the water crisis and with the risk of energy rationing, companies in the segment increased their income compared to previous years.

These are energy generation, transmission and distribution companies, including state-owned companies such as Eletrobras and Cemig, whose shares are traded on the stock exchange. Of a total of 39 companies analyzed, four recorded losses.

Counting on these results, companies in the electricity sector had an average monthly profit of BRL 4.5 billion, an advance from BRL 3.7 billion in 2020, at the height of the economic effects of the pandemic, but still without crisis. generation in hydroelectric plants.

The brand is also higher than the monthly averages of 2019 (R$3.1 billion) and 2018 (R$2.7 billion).

Under the rules of the electricity sector, most of the increase in generation costs is passed on to residential and industrial consumers through electricity bills. More efficient companies in the sector are then able to profit more, regardless of the water scenario.

In addition, in 2020, the government issued a BRL 14.8 billion bailout for the sector, through financing taken by energy distributors from a pool of banks.

The entire amount will be paid by consumers through electricity bills over five and a half years. A new loan, along the same lines, has already been authorized and is being prepared for this year, with the aim of avoiding a “tariff” on electricity bills in an election year.