Elden Ring has its development completed

It’s good to get ready to explore the Intermediate Lands. That’s because, FromSoftware announced that the development of Elden Ring is complete – “going to gold”, as the games industry calls it. With this, the game will be sent to factories so that they can mass produce physical copies.

The news was revealed during a broadcast at the Taipei Game Show 2022. In the video, Yasuhiro Kitao, who is in charge of the producer’s marketing department, informed that the game will indeed arrive on the stipulated release date – February 25th. This, however, does not mean that the devs have already gone on vacation: they work on a “patch day one”, in order to avoid any bugs.

Watch the full broadcast (with English subtitles) below:

Elden Ring should offer a vast character creation system, as previously revealed. Players will be able to choose the gender, starting class, body type and age of their respective protagonists.

The RPG is a product created by Hidetaka Miyazaki, the “father” of the soulslike genre. In addition to him, George RR Martin, writer of “A Song of Ice and Fire” (Game of Thrones), was responsible for elaborating the myths of the title universe. By the way, the author doesn’t like video games, but he said he was “excited” by FromSoftware’s new work.

