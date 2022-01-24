Eliezer fears being Douglas Silva’s target for the first wall · TV News

Eliezer Netto fears being nominated by leader Douglas Silva for the first wall of BBB 22 (Globo). In a conversation with influencer Jade Picon, the businessman said he was sure that he would be the actor’s choice to debut in the hot seat of the new edition of the reality show.

“If I hadn’t immunized, if I can’t immunize, it would be me”, indicated the brother after Rodrigo Mussi said he will deliver the angel necklace to his friend. In this week’s dynamic, however, the angel is autoimmune.

“You’ll be able to immunize, don’t worry”, replied Jade to calm her brother down. “I’m sure. He [Douglas] already made it clear. Rodrigo went to ask him the day I received this here [castigo do monstro]”, continued Eliezer.

Unaware of Douglas’ intentions, Leo Picon’s sister tried to reassure her friend about her possible nomination for the leader of the week.

“He [Douglas] you’re not saying this to anyone. He’s saying the same thing to everyone: ‘I don’t talk about it. Don’t ask me, don’t ask me'”, added the influencer who last entered the BBB 22.

The first wall of BBB 22 will be formed this Sunday (23). After the leader’s vote, the nominee may make a counter-coup. In the confessional, each participant will need to vote for two people.

