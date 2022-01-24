Elon Musk’s company announces vacancies to test chip implants in human brains

With tests already carried out on animals, the company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, Neuralink, is preparing to implement brain chips in humans. The company, created in 2016, announced a vacancy for director of clinical trials. The information is from the State of São Paulo.

In the announcement, Neuralink explains that the new hire will “work closely with some of the most innovative physicians and engineers, in addition to working with Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants.”

According to Musk, the expectation is that the chips can be used by medicine, including to quadriplegic walk on.

“We have a chance to restore full functionality to the body of someone who has had a spinal injury. Neuralink is working well with monkeys and we are doing a lot of testing and confirming that it is very safe and reliable. And the Neuralink device can also be safely removed,” he said at a Wall Street Journal event.

Machine and man symbiosis

The technology used by the company would work to create a symbiosis between machine and the human mind, thus allowing the cure of blindness paralysis or even the control of devices by the brain.

For this, flexible lines of electrodes are placed in the vicinity of the neurons, which are placed with fine needles.