Elon Musk’s company announces vacancies to test chip implants in human brains

Yadunandan Singh 2 mins ago Business Comments Off on Elon Musk’s company announces vacancies to test chip implants in human brains 0 Views

With tests already carried out on animals, the company owned by billionaire Elon Musk, Neuralink, is preparing to implement brain chips in humans. The company, created in 2016, announced a vacancy for director of clinical trials. The information is from the State of São Paulo.

In the announcement, Neuralink explains that the new hire will “work closely with some of the most innovative physicians and engineers, in addition to working with Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants.”

According to Musk, the expectation is that the chips can be used by medicine, including to quadriplegic walk on.

“We have a chance to restore full functionality to the body of someone who has had a spinal injury. Neuralink is working well with monkeys and we are doing a lot of testing and confirming that it is very safe and reliable. And the Neuralink device can also be safely removed,” he said at a Wall Street Journal event.

Machine and man symbiosis

The technology used by the company would work to create a symbiosis between machine and the human mind, thus allowing the cure of blindness paralysis or even the control of devices by the brain.

For this, flexible lines of electrodes are placed in the vicinity of the neurons, which are placed with fine needles.


I want to receive exclusive content about the world

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

2023 Ford Mondeo shows off high-tech interior in China

The 2023 Ford Mondeo showed its interior in China. The new generation of Fusion appears …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved