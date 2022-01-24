Elon Musk’s Neuralink prepares to implant chips in human brains – Link

Founded by Musk, Neuralink is Hiring Director of Clinical Trials

THE Neuralink, a company created in 2016 by billionaire Elon Musk dedicated to brain chips, is preparing to perform the first implants in humans. Last year, the startup revealed the first results of research carried out with monkeys – in a video, it is possible to see the Pager monkey playing Pong without needing a joystick, executing commands with just the power of his mind.

Recently, the company posted a classified ad in which it is seeking a “director of clinical trials.” In the job description, the company says the contractor will “work closely with some of the most innovative physicians and engineers, as well as working with Neuralink’s first clinical trial participants.” Known for exaggerating his promises, Musk has said he hopes his implants can make quadriplegics walk again.

“We have a chance to restore full functionality to the body of someone who has had a spinal injury. Neuralink is working well with monkeys and we are doing a lot of testing and confirming that it is very safe and reliable. And the Neuralink device can also be safely removed,” he said at an event Wall Street Journal.

Neuralink’s biggest bet is on medical use. According to the company, the technology could provide a “symbiosis” between machine and human mind, allow memories to be stored and reproduced, cure paralysis, blindness, memory loss and other nervous ailments — or do simple things like bring you a Tesla through telepathy or having a playlist play right in your brain.

Before the tests on monkeys, the company had also unveiled a demonstration that predicted the actions of a sow, named Gertrude, who carried an implant in her skull. Independent scientists, however, have already warned that successes in laboratory animals may not translate to humans and that human trials would be needed to determine the technology’s promise.

Neuralink’s announcement does not give dates for the first human trials to begin. In addition to the director, the company is hiring a clinical trials coordinator. The positions will be held in the startup’s laboratory in Fremont, California.

Differentiated technique

One of the techniques that sets Neuralink apart is that it places flexible lines of electrodes in the vicinity of neurons, the tiny cells that are the basic pillars of the brain.

The wires are placed using fine needles, and a computer vision system helps avoid blood vessels on the surface of the brain. The technique involves inserting a bundle of wires, each about a quarter of the diameter of a human hair.

The flexible wires are actually thin sandwiches of a cellophane-like material that insulates conductive wires that connect a series of tiny electrodes, or sensors, much like a string of pearls.

They can be inserted at different locations and at different depths depending on the experiment or application. Medical research and therapy may focus on different parts of the brain, such as centers for speech, vision, hearing or movement. /WITH INFORMATION FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES