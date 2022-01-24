Embraer (EMBR3) is XP’s new bet on graphics portfolio for the week; check recommendations

After ending the last week stable, below the 1.88% rise of the Ibovespa, XP’s “Top Picks” graphical analysis portfolio has a new name for the week until January 28: Embraer (EMBR3).

According to Gilberto Coelho, Giba, the technical analyst responsible for the portfolio, after the strong performance of Embraer shares, which fell 17.3% in the year up to Friday (21), the shares reached the support of R$ 20 – which , according to him, will favor the resumption of R$ 23.00 or R$ 25.60.

With only one change in the selection, the roles of Marfrig (MRFG3), Fleury (FLRY3), Gerdau (GGBR4) and Petrobras PN (PETR4) remain among the recommendations.

In the report, Giba says he sees an upward trend in Fleury and in Petrobras’ preferred shares, with projections of BRL 19.75 and BRL 22.15, and BRL 34.70 and BRL 41.80, respectively.

The same happens with Marfrig, he points out, which is in an uptrend by the moving averages and in a Fibonacci retracement region, favoring a resumption of R$ 26.50 or R$ 32.60. The Fibonacci retracement is used by the stock market in graphical analysis to identify possible trend reversal points, resistances or supports.

Finally, Giba writes that Gerdau corrected up to the average of 200, suggesting support around R$27.40, with the potential to reach R$30.00 or R$35.00.

Published weekly, the Top Picks XP portfolio is made up of five assets, each with a weight of 20%. The selection seeks short-term returns, aligning the flow and movement of shares to the political and macroeconomic scenario.

Giba calculates the return on the portfolio by entering the shares at the Friday auction. The objective is for the average return on assets to exceed the Ibovespa by the end of the week.

Check out the recommendations for this week below:

Company ticker Weight Marfrig MRFG3 20% Fleury FLRY3 20% Gerdau GGBR4 20% Petrobras PN PETR4 20% Embraer EMBR3 20%

Performance

The “Top Picks” portfolio closed the last week stable, with a slight increase of 0.9% (according to last Friday’s closing price), while the Ibovespa appreciated 1.88% in the period.

In the week ended January 21, the biggest increases came from Fleury, with gains of 6.64%, and Petrobras PN, which rose 1.43%.

The declines came from Marfrig’s shares, which fell by 4.64%, and from Gerdau, which fell by 3.04%.

In 2021, the “Top Picks” portfolio fell by 14.79%, while the B3 benchmark ended the year down by 14.82%.

