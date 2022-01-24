Endrick at the Worlds? Abel Ferreira gives a more sincere answer and suggests another destination for the jewel of Palmeiras

Palmeiras coach highlighted that Endrick is still a boy and asks for ‘time to time’ with the club’s jewel

THE palm trees won the Novorizontino 2-0, this Sunday afternoon (23), in a match that opened the club’s campaign in Paulista championship. At the press conference after the match, coach Abel Ferreira was asked about Endrick, a 15-year-old promise and sensation at the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

Due to outstanding performances in the alviverde campaign in Copa São Paulo, Endrick has been considered by some fans to be part of the Palmeiras delegation that goes to the Club World Cup, in early February, in Abu Dhabi. If it’s up to Abel, that won’t happen.

Despite everyone’s excitement about the boy, monitored by some of the big clubs in Europe, Abel tried to calm the mood. The coach stressed that Endrick is just a “kid”, a boy according to the Portuguese spoken in Portugal, and ruled out any rush to take advantage of him.

“As for Endrick, he’s a 15-year-old boy. If the club sees fit to buy him a ticket to Disneyland, it’s good, because that’s what he needs. He’s a boy, don’t be in a hurry and be anxious,” he said. the coach of Verdão.

The phrase, therefore, puts the brakes on any possibility that Endrick will soon rise to the main roster. Palmeiras will still have three other appointments in Paulistão (Ponte Preta, São Bernardo and Água Santa) before heading to the United Arab Emirates, which will take place on February 2nd.

Endrick continues with the under-20 team to try for the unprecedented title of Copinha. On Tuesday (25), Palmeiras receives the saintsat Allianz Parque, in search of a cup he doesn’t have in his museum.