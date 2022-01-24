Erica turns the tables, fires the betrayer and gives Stephany new life · TV News

Érica (Fernanda de Freitas) will show that she doesn’t have the blood of a cockroach in Um Lugar ao Sol. After suffering from a disgusting setup by Bárbara (Alinne Moraes), she will be asked to marry her and gain the status of “mistress”. Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will fire Mercedes (Angela Figueiredo) and let his wife hire Stephany (Renata Gaspar) as the housekeeper of his mansion in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera.

The character’s turn will take place in the chapter that will to air on the 31st . Earlier this week, the public will have seen the teacher accused of cheating on her partner with men she allegedly knew on a social make-out network.

The evidence against Érica will have all been planted by a hacker hired by Bárbara and Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira). Practically shooed away with her son, Luan (Miguel Schimidt), from the Santiago mansion, the wronged will have spent a few days eating the bread that the devil kneaded until the game turned around.

In fact, Cecília (Fernanda Marques) is the one who will detonate her aunt’s farce. Upon discovering the truth, Santiago will seethe with hatred of Barbara. He will run after Erica and ask her to marry him, with everything she has a right to.

So far, the two are living together, but the physical educator has not yet assumed the position of “wife and housewife” of the president of the Redentor supermarket chain.

Renata Gaspar in a shack scene in the soap opera

Mercedes goes to the eye of the street

Mercedes will be let go because she will deliver the personal trainer’s tablet to Barbara and will keep it a secret even after the circus burns down. Erica will then suggest that her partner leave her sister as “the mansion’s secretary”. With that, she will give Roney a nice sweep (Danilo Granghéia).

The abusive husband will continue to mess with Stephany. The manicurist will get a shop bath and will also see her life change. Roney will make a shack at the mansion and will be forcibly taken away by security.

With the unfortunate episode, Santiago will ask the woman to convince her relative to report Roney to the police. Erica will agree and issue an ultimatum: either Stephany turns the page and does what she has to do or she will lose her recent conquests.

Due to the new outbreak of Covid-19, A Place in the Sun gained two more weeks on the air and will be extended until March 26 – before the plot would end on March 12. The feuilleton will be replaced by the new version of Pantanal, a soap opera that was successful in 1990 in Manchete.

