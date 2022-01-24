European stocks fall with tension in Ukraine and in Fed week; Budget sanctioned and more market affairs today

The week begins with a drop in European stocks, following Friday’s losses in American markets, while US futures indices started to have slight losses this Monday (24) after registering slight increases earlier, this after their worst. weekly performance since March 2020. In Europe, still attention to the tension between Russia and Ukraine, which impacts the markets.

This week is marked by the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting, with the expectation of maintaining basic interest rates, but with the signal of the first rate increase for the March meeting.

Here, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the 2022 Annual Budget Law, which stipulates a R$1.7 billion readjustment for civil servants, in addition to maintaining the R$4.9 billion for the electoral fund, as approved by the Congress at the end of December.

Check out the highlights:

1. World Scholarships

United States

The American futures indexes started to have slight losses this Monday (24). Last week, the S&P 500 index had its worst week since March 2020, down 5.7% amid mixed results from companies and concerns over the prospect of a rate hike.

The index closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since June 2020. The Dow lost 4.6% in its worst week since October 2020; and the Nasdaq lost 7.6% in its fourth straight week of negative performance. As a result, the index is more than 14% below its record level in November.

To date, more than 70% of S&P 500 companies that have released their results have underperformed market analysts, including Goldman Sachs and Netflix. This Monday, IBM is expected to release its results after closing.

Investors are also keeping an eye out for the Federal Reserve meeting, which starts on Tuesday and ends on Wednesday. The Fed releases a statement and the institution’s chairman, Jerome Powell, speaks to the press. On Sunday, Goldman Sachs said it expects four rate hikes in 2022, but sees a risk of higher due to inflation.

See top US indicators at 7:30 am ET:

Dow Jones Future (USA), -0.03%

S&P 500 Futures (US), -0.14%

Nasdaq Future (USA), -0.32%

Asia

Asian stocks performed mixed with each other on Monday, with investors looking ahead to the Federal Reserve meeting. One factor weighing on markets is fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Shanghai SE (China), +0.04% (closed)

Nikkei (Japan), +0.24% (closed)

Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong), -1.24% (closed)

Kospi (South Korea), -1.49% (closed)

Europe

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index, which gathers the shares of 600 companies from all the main sectors of 17 European countries, has fallen, with a negative highlight in the technology sector and a positive in the telecommunications sector. The poor performance comes amid heightened tensions over the deployment of Russian troops on Ukraine’s border.

In a 90-minute meeting on Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the Kremlin could reduce tensions if it removed 100,000 troops, as well as war equipment, from the Ukrainian border. After the meeting, Blinken told the press that the United States is not convinced of Russia’s claim that the country is not preparing an invasion.

Russian officials have been urging the United States to prevent an eastward expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The country also demanded that the US not establish military bases on the territory of any of the states that made up the former Soviet Union, or “use their infrastructure for any military activity, or develop bilateral military cooperation with them”. Ukraine has been seeking to join NATO since 2002. A clause in the military treaty provides that any attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

Western officials, including US President Joe Biden, have already said they expect Moscow to launch an attack on Ukraine. US intelligence indicates that this could happen within a month. On Saturday, Britain warned that it would react with sanctions if Russia imposes a pro-UK leader over Ukraine. On Sunday, the US State Department recommended that all its citizens leave Ukraine immediately, citing massive military movement at the border.

Tensions in Eastern Europe contributed to the rise in oil prices on Monday. Another factor is tension in the United Arab Emirates, where oil trucks came under a deadly attack by a drone commanded by Yemen’s Houthi rebels last week. In addition, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+), which includes Russia, is struggling to reach its target of increasing production.

FTSE 100 (UK), -1.06%

DAX (Germany), -1.52%

CAC 40 (France), -1.67%

FTSE MIB (Italy), -1.92%

commodities

WTI Oil, +0.31%, at $85.47 a barrel

Brent crude, up 0.33% at $88.24 a barrel

Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange fell 1.66% to 740 yuan, equivalent to US$116.93

Bitcoin

Over the weekend, Bitcoin lost more than 8% amid concerns over tighter monetary policy in the United States. Thus, the index is almost 50% below its record value recorded in November.

Bitcoin prices down 3.36% to $34,659.22

2. Schedule

Brazil

8:25 am: Central Bank releases Focus Bulletin, with analysts’ expectations on indicators such as inflation, interest rates and GDP

3pm: Trade balance

United States

11:45 am: Industrial, Service Sector and Composite Purchasing Manager Indexes (PMIs) for January

3. Budget sanctioned

On Friday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the Annual Budget Law (LOA), which sets expenditure programming at R$4.7 trillion.

Published this Monday in the Official Gazette, the law stipulates a readjustment of R$ 1.7 billion for public servants, but does not specify to which categories the resources will be allocated. Previously, the increase was planned for federal police, federal highway police and security agents from the National Penitentiary Department (Depen), which has been driving the mobilization of civil servants from other categories for readjustments, especially tax inspectors and Central Bank employees.

According to a report published on Sunday by the newspaper Valor Econômico, aides to the president suggested that he keep the budget in the budget, but leave open which categories will be covered. The idea is to determine this point when the pressure drops.

The amount foreseen for the electoral fund in the 2022 Budget was maintained at R$ 4.9 billion.

A survey by the newspaper O Globo published as the cover headline this Monday shows that PP, PL and Republicans, the three main parties in Centrão, command 32 key posts in the federal administration, which have R$149.6 billion under their management, according to the Budget sanctioned on Friday. Centrão forms the basis of the government and supports the reelection of the president, and the amount under its command is above the estimated for the ministries of Defense (R$116.3 billion) and of Education (R$137 billion).

The Budget also foresees a deficit of R$ 79.3 billion in public accounts. In a note published on Sunday, the government points out the value as less than the R$ 170.5 billion provided for in the Budget Guidelines Law (LDO), a mechanism that points out public policies and priorities of the State.

The communiqué emphasizes that the LOA contemplated the approval of amendments that change the rules of precatories and enable the expansion of Auxílio Brasil (R$ 89.1 billion), which replaces Bolsa Família. It also says that the Union Budget is “compatible with the limits for primary expenses”, which are spending on health, education, road construction and maintenance of the public machine.

On Saturday, Bolsonaro said he was “forced to veto” R$2.8 billion in the Budget. In the statement on Sunday, the General Secretariat of the Presidency said that “it was necessary to veto budgetary programs in order to adjust mandatory expenses related to personnel expenses and social charges”, but did not detail the focus of the vetoes.

Also according to the note, “it will be necessary, later on, to submit an additional credit bill with the use of the fiscal space resulting from the vetoes of the schedules”.

4. New record in the average number of Covid cases

On Sunday (23) 84,230 new cases of Covid were recorded. The seven-day moving average was 148,212, up 309% from the level of 14 days earlier and the sixth consecutive record, according to information from the consortium of press vehicles released at 8 pm.

In one day, Brazil recorded 166 deaths from Covid. Thus, the 7-day moving average of deaths stood at 292, up 129% compared to the previous 14-day level.

The number of people who took at least the first dose of vaccines reached 162,971,067, or 75.86% of the population. The second dose or single dose vaccine was given to 148,273,871, or 69.02% of the population. And the booster dose was given to 39,833,008, or 18.54% of the population.

Possible change of director of Anvisa

A behind-the-scenes report published this Monday by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper states that President Jair Bolsonaro is looking for names to join the leadership of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and react to the dispute with the head of the institution, the Rear Admiral. Antonio Barra Torres, whose position will become vacant in July.

According to the newspaper, government officials in favor of the Covid kit (a set of drugs that are ineffective against the disease) suggested Hélio Angotti, a doctor who currently heads the Ministry of Health’s Science and Technology Department and who is in favor of chloroquine (an ineffective medicine against the disease). Covid). The nomination would need to be approved by the Senate, and Angotti’s name is resisted by Centrão, the government’s base of support.

Samba school parades postponed

On Friday, the city halls of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo announced the postponement of the parades of the samba schools of the two cities for the Tiradentes holiday, on April 21. Governments said it would not be safe to hold the events due to the increase in Covid cases with the advancement of the Ômicron variant. The decision was released after a meeting between mayors Eduardo Paes, from Rio and Ricardo Nunes, from São Paulo, accompanied by their respective Health Secretaries.

5. Corporate Radar

Hi (OIBR3;OIBR4)

Oi (OIBR3;OIBR4) had a negative operating cash flow of R$165 million in November. The data is included in the company’s monthly activity report.

The result comes after a negative cash generation of R$ 136 million in October.

Oi’s investments reached BRL 198 million in November 2021.

Thus, the final cash balance of the companies under reorganization decreased by R$ 137 million in November/21, totaling R$ 2.628 billion.

CCR ( [ativo= CCRO3])

CCR informed that it signed with the government of the State of Minas Gerais the concession contract to operate Pampulha Airport, in Belo Horizonte, for 30 years.

JHSF (JHSF3)

JHSF (JHSF3) approved the 11th issue of simple, non-convertible debentures, in a single series, with restricted distribution efforts, in the amount of R$200 million.

The funds obtained through the issuance will be fully used to reinforce working capital and refinance the company’s financial liabilities.

American (AMER3)

As of this Monday (24), the shares LAME3 and LAME4 will no longer be traded on B3 and will be merged into Americanas (AMER3). Each shareholder of Lojas Americanas will receive 0.188964 share of Americanas for each common or preferred share they hold.

