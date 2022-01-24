Ex-Globo surprises by working on an independent soap opera; see the details

Out of Globe since last year, Pedro Vasconcelos already have new projects to play. The director, for example, is already set to produce and direct the first independent soap opera. The information was confirmed by columnist Patricia Kogut.

Once it is ready, the production will be sold to the market. The feuilleton has been called A Train in the Chest, a rural plot written by Vitor Rocha, set in a fictional mining town.

The main plot location stopped in time after the train failed to pass due to a father-daughter imbroglio.

Also according to the publication, the independent telenovela will have two phases: a period and a current one. The author even has seven chapters ready, out of a total of 120. They will be shorter than the traditional ones and will have 25 to 30 minutes.

The partnership between the former director of Globo and the author began in the feature O Mágico Di Ó, from 2020. Pedro Vasconcelos also produced independently and later negotiated distribution with Paris Filmes.

The former Globo star has been known for his work on the network since 1990 and, until recently, had a work on the air: A Força do Querer (2017), by Glória Perez, and Espelho da Vida (2018), by Elizabeth Jhin.

The professional was already scheduled to direct the direction of Além da Illusion, at 6 pm, but the postponements caused by the pandemic affected Pedro’s personal planning. Luiz Henrique Rios took over the project.

Pedro Vasconcelos talks about leaving Globo

In an interview with journalist Patricia Kogut, the director said: “If you could see the look on my 12-year-old son’s face when I said I wouldn’t do soap operas anymore, everyone would understand. It is heartbreaking. I am very committed to work. I’m stuck in there for a year doing soap operas. It’s in my nature to spend 18, 20 hours working. I thought it best to stop“.

The director also recalled: “I don’t want to end up like (the directors) Jorge Fernando, Roberto Talma, Paulo Ubiratan and Walter Avancini, who went straight to the cemetery. When you realize, life has passed, and the damage to health is done“.

“TV work is exhausting. I no longer felt in good health. I think I’m the right age (he is 47) to reformulate everything and have a simpler and more peaceful life“, he commented.

