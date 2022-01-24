Exam to check levels of Vitamin D in the body is mandatory in Amazonas

Manaus/AM – The exam to check vitamin D levels in the body is now mandatory. The measure was sanctioned by Governor Wilson Lima, on January 12, and guides that doctors from the public health network include in routine exams checking the dosages of the pro-hormone in the human body. Specialist says that the substance is important to strengthen the immune system of diseases, such as Covid-19.

“Vitamin D is not just a vitamin, it is a hormone, so it participates in several functions of our body. The lack of it can generate an increase in the risk of heart problems, diabetes, certain types of cancer and facilitate the infection by flu and colds, because it helps in the maintenance of our immune system “, explained pediatrician Jackeline Galdino, servant of the State Department of Health. Health of Amazonas (SES-AM).

Covid-19 – The doctor also warns of the importance that the substance plays in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. “It has been observed by studies over these years of the pandemic, that people who have vitamin D, normal, have a more favorable evolution for Covid-19, one of the studies was conducted by researchers at Northwestern University in the United States”, he informed. .

Caution – The benefits of vitamin D are undeniable, however, its use without a prescription or professional advice is not recommended. The excess of the substance in the body can have adverse effects and even cause diseases, as the doctor explains.

“The excess of vitamin D can generate toxicity, which causes calcium reabsorption in the bones, in the intestine, thus generating hypercalcemia. This increase in calcium can generate a loss of kidney function, can generate kidney stones, in addition to symptoms such as fatigue, muscle weakness, nausea, dehydration and anorexia”, concludes Jackeline Galdino.